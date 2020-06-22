You Can Finally Go Out To Eat At A Montreal Restaurant & Have Friends Over At Your Place

It’s finally here. After months of closure, the date when Montreal restaurants can reopen has arrived. Monday, June 22 is also when Montrealers can start having small indoor gatherings, meaning they can finally invite some friends over so long s they follow public health rules.

Unfortunately, that still means staying two metres apart — so no hugging just yet.

Gatherings must also be limited to a maximum of 10 people from three different households, the government’s website states.

Mask-wearing is also “strongly recommended.”

And though restaurant dining rooms and terrasses can reopen, it won’t exactly be business as usual.

Restaurants will have to enforce strict new rules, which include an order to keep everyone two metres apart, “one-way traffic flows” so that people don’t cross paths, and physical barriers between customers and employees at checkout points.

These rule changes Monday apply to the entire Montreal metropolitan community (CMM) and Joliette, as well as the North Shore city of L’Épiphanie.