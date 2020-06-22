Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport unveils new health measures

Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport is unveiling its latest health and security measures to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 after several airlines recently made announcements about resuming operations and international travel.

Upon arrival, the airport says passengers will notice multiple changes to its usual entrances and routes.

According to the airport’s press release, “only entrances 4, 11 (departures level) and 25 (arrivals level) will provide access to the terminal.”

Each of these will be equipped with health checkpoints, which will require passengers to wash their hands, wear a mask, have their temperature taken and answer health and coronavirus-related questions.

To limit traffic, the airport is restricting access to the terminal building to travellers and employees only. This means accompanying people will not be able to escort travellers, with the exception of minors and those with special needs. People will instead be asked to remain in their cars in the drop-off zone.

Travellers will be able to book services online to help limit contact.

Every person entering the airport will be obligated to wear a mask, according to the press release. Exemptions to the rule include “children under two years of age and persons with breathing difficulties, disabilities or (those who are) unable to remove their mask without the assistance of a third party.”