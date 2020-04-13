Are We in a Simulation & is the Mandela Effect Real?

I was contacted by someone who commented on a post I did on Universal Income and wanted to discuss their ideas and thoughts on it with me. They agreed to start a conversation with me by email and I could post our conversation, as long as I kept their identity anonymous. (I’m open to do this with anyone who is intelligent on the topic being discussed and the subject(s) are related the content I post on Mr Futurist)

We got into a discussion on Universal Income in the U.S. and then the subject went into simulated reality and the Mandela effect.

Please enjoy this conversation…

From Anonymous:

I enjoy your articles and thought I’d reply to your recent post on AI displacing workers, and universal income. I decided not to reply on LinkedIn on this one because my reply may sound a bit pessimistic, but still thought you may be interested in it.

My view is that once a high percentage of the population becomes unemployed and unemployable, then that population will become bored and look to be entertained – as opposed to finding a creative outlet (in the sense you described). That is how the population is being conditioned now. They will find entertainment in VR social media, VR gaming, VR travel and adventure, VR observation of sports, theater, concerts, with emphasis on those that allow some form of interaction or participation. Others will read, but reading will become an interactive form of entertainment. Others will explore DMT and such, and some will become deeply spiritual (enhanced by some VR for sure).

Most, I believe, will rarely leave their home. Drones will deliver groceries and some goods and other goods will be printed at home.

The UI will be sufficient to cool a specific sq footage of living space per person, engage in some VR, and provide basic essentials.

The exceptional ones will be easily identified online and opportunities will come to them in some form – but hard to say what, because it’s hard to guess how the Government evolves.

I read that Dr. Lee believes that people will fill the open caregiver roles that require compassion and love. But even now, more than one group is developing feeling, listening, and sensitive AI. E.g. see the latest Sophia / Goertzel post.

Sophia’s AI — June 2018 Brief Update

These are my thoughts at the moment as I see the landscape, I am interested in your thoughts.

From Mr Futurist:

Studying advancing AI and how it is disrupting and re-programming our programmed patterns of the past, I do believe, as Elon Musk and other technological visionaries do, that a lot of people have now become cyborgs.

Technology is great but many new cyborgs are using it in a negative way or uncontrolled way.

When mobile phones, social media and our digital devices become not just tools but an extension of who we are because we have become dependent on them and programmed by them, we are then cyborgs. Keep in mind that not everyone has chosen to be a cyborg or will.

What we are experiencing now is a society that has become programmed to want a quick drug or digital dopamine fix and is not willing to re-code or re-wire themselves using the latest science on Neuroplasticity and Gut Health. As well as increasing concentration and intuition skills (very important for the future). I’m currently writing a book on this. The negativity we are experiencing in mass right now, is caused by people having an environmental operating system programmed for negativity and negative stimulus being trained to be emotionally reactive. These minds are the most influenced by fear based propaganda and addicted to digital dopamine fixes.

I see a god-like cyborg race of humans with implants linking to advancing AI and some people refusing to advance. The non-advancing humans will become more of a slave race to the god-like cyborg race of humans. This is where universal income comes into play. A universal income will set the stage for how and what you do with your income. Yes, some will tune into entertainment and tune out of the world and others will advance themselves and their talents with it and have more of others universal income. I also see a lot of community communes, anti-technology groups, tuning out and going back to nature and the basics of life.

There will be a lot of anger, chaos and confusion as technology advances and millions of people lose their jobs and careers and at some point a universal income will be implemented.

Right now, the situation is like a scientist in a lab developing AI and advanced technology as quickly as possible because their lab is starting to slowly crumble and fall down around them at the same time. Will what they are creating be able to keep the roof of their lab from caving in on them or become out of their control?

We are having a technology revolution and at the same time, have put our planet on life support as we enter into the Holocene extinction, also known as the sixth mass extinction. The race is on…

What are your thoughts and theories about the Mandela Effect?

From Anonymous:

I journaled my thoughts about the ME and Simulation between July and Nov. 2017, so I’m referring to those notes that are about 1 year old, but still represent my current thinking…

My first experience with the Mandela Effect was commenting to my mom sometime in the 90’s that… “I thought Nelson Mandela had died” (I remembered the funeral). She said.. “Yeah so did I”. I then, not too long after that (maybe early 2000’s), had a very similar experience with Billy Graham (popular Christian evangelist in US). I chalked those episodes up to ‘something weird’, but I forgot about them until last year (2017)… I saw a post on a popular posting site talking about the Mandela effect and Star Wars.

So me and my kids are huge SW fans, and we would watch Episodes 4, 5, & 6 every Thanksgiving for many years when my kids were younger (they out of high school now). And I would always repeat my favorite line from the movie to them when it was bedtime…”Luke – I am your father”. But the posting said this line had changed, so I played back our VCR tape, the original DVD and the remastered DVD, and all of them said…”No – I am your Father.” This change just blew me away and set me on a course of intense investigation.

I learned that the changes included famous lines in popular movies, famous lines in popular songs, business names, food (product) and car labels, earth’s geography, our sky, history (the car JFK was assassinated in), famous works of art, human anatomy – including a very noticeable change to my own body between my rib cage, and the Bible. I could identify with at least 50-75 different changes that people were discussing online (except Jiffy – I remember “Choosy Mothers Choose Jif” forever). I also learned that talking to others about it was just like trying to talk about aerosol injection (ct’s) – goofy stares and ‘you’re crazy’. You find out that this is when everyone seems to know Occam’s razor – weird. So I pretty much keep it all to myself (and my wife – lol).

Anyways, the significant number of changes to the Bible, especially the KJV, trended towards what, imo, could be considered heresy or at least culturally non-PC. So many changes in the Bible, why? This led me to think about all the different changes statistically.

Are these changes random or not-random. Hard to get solid data, but the general trends being discussed suggested the only book that changed was the Bible. What about other books that people memorize… the Koran, or the Vedas? What about Shakespeare? Why isn’t every book changed? Something Obvious, like the “Lion and the Lamb”.

This trend indicated to me a non-random event. So the next questions I asked were, if not random, could it be intentional, and why so small of a sample set that experience the effect, and why ‘these’ changes?

The Bible changes could suggest ‘evil’ or ‘dark’ influence, or could be a modern day ‘miracle’ to get someone’s attention. Some spiritual connection from a higher power?

What about movies, labels, art, songs, etc? These are ‘easy’ changes that have no real impact to history, people, etc… minimal butterfly effect. But they are “noticeable” (by some) – that is the important thing – indicates ‘attention getting’.

What about the bigger items; JFK car, Mt. Rushmore, South America?… surely these have a butterfly effect. Wouldn’t SA moving east result in completely different weather patterns for the globe? That’s as butterfly as it gets.

Based on my limited research, I came up with 8 possible causes of the ME:

CERN particle collider leading to quantum entanglement (QE) and quantum superposition (QSP). Causing a shift into nearby universe. We are in a “Simulation” now Time travel, ie the popular John Titor, etc.. Butterfly effect on history, but not on geography or anatomy. String theory, multiverse, multi-dimensions, spirit dimensions. Did our universe end in 2012, and we shifted into a neighbor universe or higher dimension? D-Wave Quantum Computer, qubits… QE and QSP and simulation in one stop shopping. Is it mature enough, maybe it has matured and collected our consciousness and replayed. Memory Lapse / Confabulation. Too many people, simultaneous in history. I just have too many memories that I trust. Residue Ascension, higher frequencies of vibration, move to higher dimension or spiritual reality. Death, death leads to a ‘re-do’ in a parallel universe.

But there is Residue! Too much residue, it’s everywhere. Video, Cartoons, old newspapers, on old cars. I believe that a parallel universe would be clean of any residue, it just should not exist because it never did in that reality. I love the residue, because it teaches me that I’m not crazy, but I just can’t make sense of residue in a parallel universe, because it seems much too hard to manage, seems to indicate that humanity has just been too sloppy. Was Freddy Mercury being sloppy in Wembley Stadium? Nope.

I dismissed 3, 4, 6, and 8 ad spent most research time on 1, 2, 5, and 7.

Based on what I’ve listened too, read, and processed, I lean towards the Simulation hypothesis for all the reasons listed…

This has high potential for deliberate manipulation of events Has high potential for limited propagation, effecting certain geographic regions or things Has high potential to change history events and make them seem as if always that way Can collect data on the population’s response to effects Changes can be reversed Can target specific people or groups, or items (ie. Bible). Has high potential to add new species, change land locations

…and because within the simulation, I think each person has his/her own reality, we influence each other in-so-much as we are in each other’s realm, and we may have a collective reality set that someone records as ‘the’ history, but each person’s history is slightly different.

I really like your list of 7 items that support the simulation idea. Another one that might be included is that our DNA is also a programmable code.

But at the end of the day, I think there is a master programmer experimenting, gathering data on these experiments, maybe it’s the program itself, as the simulation processes and iterates, updating variables, and boundary conditions, re-running specific time frames or sequences like a Monte Carlo. Maybe as the Monte Carlo (or other probabilistic) sims are run we perceive these as parallel universes. Maybe the programmer is the evolved cybernetic organism that we are now inevitably creating, the evolution has progressed far into what we think of as the future, and it is running a simulation of the planet earth’s history, which humanity is/was a part of.

Why gather data? Perhaps this is user interaction with the simulation, perhaps it is part of a simulation game, where are the ‘sensitivities’ within the simulation? Are the ME also the ‘awake’? Is that the experiment? But, but,…the singularity is coming, does it matter?

One side effect for me is that this realization has reinforced my belief in the power of positive thinking as a quantum influencer within the simulation. But I also think of being ME, although a bit lonely, as a special thing that keeps life interesting, a gift.

Again, these are my current thoughts and are subject to change with new information, or as the programmers see fit :).

Mr Futurist Response :

My first Mandela effect experience was on YouTube, when I started watching some videos to find out what the Mandela effect was. It is mind blowing how so many different things I remember are now different, most only slightly. What is really strange is when some people online are talking about their spouse, friends and family members changing around 2012 – 2013. Their family and friends who they shared some memorable experiences with, suddenly don’t remember these things ever happening. Seems like a dimensional shift that a lot of people experienced and some people didn’t. It appears that some people transferred into a different dimension with people who were already in that dimension.

The main difference seems to be how the simulation controlling this dimension and all dimensions of perceived reality, is all about code. This simulation code obviously has flaws and bugs in it. This would explain the residual effects that many of us remember appearing in this simulated dimension.

Back in 2006, Ray Kurzweil’s book, “The Singularity Is Near: When Humans Transcend Biology” was revolutionary because no one was really talking about AI and machine learning and the simulation prior to that. All of a sudden in 2016, all the books and discussions are about AI and machine learning and it being developed in mass. The leap between what we knew about technology in 2015 has increased very quickly, just in the last 3 years. I know AI has been around since the 1940’s but in 2015-2016 it exploded to a new level. I did an Amazon search on AI and machine learning books and when they were published, most around 2015-2016 and growing.

Concerning a needed AI network, blockchain quietly came on the scene in 2009 but didn’t become a popular topic until 2012.

This chart shows how bitcoin got a bump in 2011 and then shot up in 2012 and kept rising to 2017.