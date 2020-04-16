Coronavirus keeps coming back even after “recovery”

(Natural News) South Korea is one of the few countries being applauded for its handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, as the measures it implemented supposedly helped to “flatten the curve” there more quickly than in other areas. But there’s trouble in paradise as new reports are showing that “recovered” patients are testing positive for the virus a second time.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) issued a statement following a formal investigation revealing that dozens of patients who were believed to have been “cured” either still have the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) inside their bodies, or are catching it a second time because it’s still showing up in tests.

“While we are putting more weight on reactivation as the possible cause, we are conducting a comprehensive study on this,” said KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong. “There have been many cases when a patient during treatment will test negative one day and positive another.”

As we reported, a similar phenomenon was occurring in South China’s Guangdong province back in late February, as “recovered” patients there were succumbing to the virus more than once.

Also back in February, Japan had reported its first case of a person testing positive twice for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), prompting health officials to warn that the virus can remain dormant inside the body for a while before eventually manifesting in the lungs and causing problems.

“Once you have the infection, it could remain dormant with minimal symptoms,” says Philip Tierno Jr., a professor of microbiology and pathology at New York University. “And then you can get an exacerbation if it finds its way into the lungs.”