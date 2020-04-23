Coronavirus: Technician describes exactly how 5G caused the pandemic

Watch the above video if you want to know the truth of how 5G caused the “coronavirus”.

In the above video, a 5G technician lays out the science of wireless technology and the coronavirus.

Robert Kennedy Jr’s recent article describes how COVID-19 is being spread by 5G through microwaves travelling over large areas and not as the result of a normal virus through close contacts.

David Icke suggests that we’re basically in World War III. But unlike the first two World Wars which was an adversarial battle between nations, in the current World War, technology is being used by elites against all of humanity itself, and its manifestation is the “coronavirus”.

I invite you to read Peter Tremblay’s book Justin Trudeau, Judicial Corruption and the Supreme Court of Canada: Aliens and Archons in Our Midst if you want to explore the world of corruption and manipulative aliens.



