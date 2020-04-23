Alien Coronavirus: Dr. Katherine Horton alleges 5G has been weaponized for AI agenda

Oxford University-educated particle physicist Dr. Katherine Horton argues, based on her research and personal experiences, that the 5G network is intended as a “Directed Energy Weapon” system that aligns with the goals of the global elite to enslave humanity.

In the above video she is interviewed by Alfred Lambremont Webre.

In this interview, 5G is represented as a technological device under the control of manipulative aliens that seek to use it to encourage humans to robotize themselves (called “transhumanism”) after fear of catching “viruses” so humans can be then used by the demonic aliens as a “resource” while supporting a totalitarian agenda by a Deep State.

Dr. Horton is a particle physicist and systems analyst with a master’s degree in physics and a doctorate in particle physics from the University of Oxford. She worked as a high-energy physicist on the particle collider at the German Electron Synchrotron DESY in Hamburg, Germany, and on the Large Hadron Collider at CERN in Geneva, Switzerland.

She taught nuclear physics and particle physics at Hertford College, University of Oxford, conducted admissions interviews for undergraduate physics at St. Hilda’s College, Oxford, and served as a research fellow at St. John’s College, Oxford, a position that allowed her to expand her research into medical physics and the physics of complex human systems.

Dr. Horton’s research suggests that the coronavirus is part of an alien and human elite supported depopulation and “transhumanism” agenda. She warns that there is a “quantuum” difference between existing 4G systems and the alleged weaponized microwaves that 5G uses which would create an entrenched matrix of platforms under the direction of archons.

You be the judge.

I invite you to read my book Justin Trudeau, Judicial Corruption and the Supreme Court of Canada: Aliens and Archons in Our Midst if you want to explore the world of corruption and manipulative aliens as background to the so-called “coronavirus”.

The manipulate aliens I cite my book appear to be connected with the current “coronavirus” pandemic simulation.