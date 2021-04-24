Polytechnique Montréal: François Bertrand appointed to Axelys’ Board of Directors

Professor François Bertrand (who is also Senior Vice-President and Vice President Academic and Research at Polytechnique), will join the Board of Directors at the new organization, set to promote public research in Québec.

François Bertrand is one of three individuals from academia to serve as a chair on the board of directors of the organization, which is dedicated to the development and transfer of innovation from Québec universities and public research institutions. Mr. Bertrand is a full professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, and also served on the start-up committee of this company, which will provide consulting and support services for innovation development and commercialization.

Axelys began activities on April 1, and was established in the context of a review of Québec’s innovation enhancement system’s operations and financing, which occurred in July 2020, and was announced by Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy and Innovation. This not-for-profit organization is the result of a combination of Univalor university research development companies, including Polytechnique Montréal, Aligo Innovation, and SOVAR.

Axelys seeks to maximize the benefits of Quebec’s public research by increasing the transfer and commercialization of inventions, creations, and processes that will shape tomorrow’s world. The organization will pool expertise in all sectors and regions of Québec, as well as providing a service that is scalable and adaptable to researchers’ needs. The company will draw on the expertise of a large network of partners, and work with other research and innovation support organizations, as well as venture capitalists and entrepreneurs.

Congratulations to François Bertrand on this appointment!