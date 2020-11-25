The Montreal Metro Etiquette Everyone Should Follow: Winter Edition

While Montreal is a wonderful city to live in, our winters are harsh and our metro commuters are even harsher. Sometimes, it’s as if people on the Montreal metro act like jerks on purpose, put on this planet specifically to annoy you while trying to get to work at 8 a.m. having only woken up less than an hour ago.

Really, we’ve all been in a situation where a fellow commuter just has the worst metro etiquette imaginable, and somehow, that annoyance compounds when the temperature drops below zero.

So instead of trying out your favourite WWE wrestling move on that annoying commuter, send them these simple rules and make sure they tattoo them on their brain.

Rule #1: You. Shall Not. Pass.

A good metro rider waits until people get off the metro before piling in.

It’s even worse in the winter because everyone is wearing 16 layers and a Canada Goose jacket.

You won’t feel someone’s sweaty leg brush up against yours like you do in the summer, but having a face full of someone’s fur-trimmed hood is arguably worse.

Rule #2: Understand that slush turns to mush

Montreal winters create this lovely phenomenon called slush, a mix of snow, mud and street trash that just gathers on the underside of your boots.

When it gets slightly melty, it becomes mush, often found in the threshold of those god-forsaken metro butterfly doors or at the bottom of a staircase.

If you aren’t paying attention and rudely pushing past everyone, that mush can send you crashing to the ground along with others in your vicinity.

Also please do not put your muddy boots on the seats.