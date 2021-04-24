Montreal-based Quadbridge Inc. to acquire Vancouver’s DTM Systems Corp., expanding the reach and bolstering solutions delivery and managed services capabilities.

Montreal, PQ – April 20, 2021 – Today, Quadbridge Inc., a leading Montreal-based solutions provider renowned for driving customer success through technology, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire one of Western Canada’s leading Professional IT Services companies, DTM Systems Corp., for an undisclosed sum.

Quadbridge brings a personal touch to innovation and simplifies the technology journey as they advise clients on navigating the rapidly evolving IT world. “We simplify the lifecycle experience for your technology needs providing superior value and expertise. We are evolving and transforming our processes, governance, skills, and tools across Quadbridge to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs. The acquisition of DTM Systems Corp. accelerates our progress while expanding our reach and capabilities,” said Nelson Pacheco, Chief Business Development Officer of Quadbridge.

Vancouver-based DTM was founded in 1986 by CEO Paul Martin. Throughout its 35-year legacy, DTM has been an industry leader in bringing new technology and business solutions to small businesses and large enterprise clients. “At DTM, we have proven expertise in mission-critical data systems, ERP systems, combined with our consulting practice, managed services portfolio and project management skills. These offerings are the perfect complement to Quadbridge’s portfolio while enabling DTM to leverage Quadbridge’s extensive vendor relationship to broaden our offerings to our existing clients,” said Paul.

The combination of DTM and Quadbridge extends both organizations’ reach to assist and enable clients to advance their business with the extended power amplified by this newly acquired partnership. With a broader portfolio of technology solution offerings as well as a greater breadth of skills, more comprehensive industry partnerships and services meet and exceed our customers’ and prospective clients needs.

DTM will continue to operate under the DTM Systems Corp. banner as a Quadbridge company. “We want to preserve the legacy Paul and his talented team have built while harnessing the power of DTM’s brand into the future. This is as much a union as it is an acquisition,” said PJ Emam, Quadbridge Chairman and CEO.