Don’t Worry, Montreal — La Poutine Week Is Around The Corner

Montrealers love festivals. Full stop. And when it comes to poutine festivals in Montreal, we’re in utter bliss.

With all of the uncertainty in the world, one thing is for sure: La Poutine Week, presented by Saputo, is coming back this year. This time, as a delivery version.

On February 1, the annual festival will kick off its ninth year, teaming up with SkipTheDishes to bring the festival right to your front door. It will run until February 7.

And while we might miss being among our fellow poutine lovers, we’ll do anything to help our favourite spots for our favourite food.

La Poutine Week knows that it’s been a tough year for restaurants, and is offering participating restaurants 60% off registration.

As always, the week-long event will also be a friendly competition, finding the best of the best when it comes to one of Quebec’s best exports.

$1 from every sale will also go to Anorexia and Bulimia Québec (ANEB), a program dedicated to helping those living with eating disorders and their families.

Participating restaurants will be announced in the coming weeks. But for now, we just can’t wait to get our poutine on!