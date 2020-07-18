LeCanadian

Montreal
Montreal police in city’s west end warn about new phone scam

By admin
July 18, 2020
Police are warning Montrealers about a new phone scam that is aimed at extorting money from citizens.

Fraudsters use the telephone numbers of government services, including police forces, to call potential victims, according to a statement issued by Montreal police on Wednesday.

The warning comes from station nine in the city’s west end, which covers the Côte-Saint-Luc, Hampstead and Montreal West areas.

“[The fraudsters] use an application that allows them to display a phone number of their choice during a call,” police said.

Police remind citizens to not share personal information during calls in order to prevent fraud.

“No police or government department will ask you to transfer funds in cryptocurrencies or to purchase cards,” police added.

If you or someone you know is a victim of fraud, file a complaint at your local police station. Police say to call 911 if it’s an emergency.

