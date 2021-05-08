Was rapper DMX killed by a Covid-19 vaccine?

(Natural News) Just days before he reportedly died of a major heart attack, rapper DMX was vaccinated for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Born as Earl Simmons, DMX fell into a coma and had to be taken to an ICU not long after being injected, which the mainstream media is blaming on an alleged “drug overdose.” The only drug that DMX took, however, was a Wuhan flu shot.

“He got the vaccine when they opened it to people over 50,” one of DMX’s family members reportedly told MTO News. “He got it so he could travel and perform, stuff like that.”

DMX lived in New York, where injections for Chinese germs became available to people 50 years of age and older in mid-March.

“Everyone [in the news] says that over and over again [DMX] had a drug overdose. How do you know? I am in the family and no doctor has told me about an overdose,” the family member went on to reveal.

This same family member expressed anger over the fact that the corporate media is simply assuming that DMX died of a drug overdose when the reality is that the only thing in his life that changed prior to his deadly heart attack was that he took one of Donald Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” injections.

“Yes, he has had problems with drugs in the past,” the family member added. “But no one knows he had an overdose. It is damned to be reported that way.”

DMX’s family planning to sue mainstream media for lying about alleged drug overdose

The family member further revealed that her family is considering taking legal action against every fake news outlet that falsely blamed DMX’s death on a drug overdose – unless by “drugs” they are referring to the injection he received for Chinese germs.

“He took the vaccine and he had a heart attack,” the family member went on to explain. “I’m not saying the vaccine did it, but he never had a heart attack before.”

It is clear to DMX’s family that the rapper more than likely suffered a “reaction to the vaccine” that ultimately killed him. Which vaccine DMX received has not been publicly revealed at this time.

The hashtag #RIPDMX began trending on Twitter before the rapper had actually died when he was still on life support. DMX later died, as many have, due to what family members say was injection with Chinese virus chemicals.

Fans are likewise confused by media reports that either blame a “drug overdose” or reveal nothing about why DMX suffered a heart attack and died. Many reports are pretending as though it is completely normal for an otherwise healthy 50-year-old man to die suddenly from a heart attack.

“I have no clue what’s true & what’s false at this point,” one fan tweeted while DMX was still alive and on life support. “So many reports being made by the hour.”

“It’s annoying @ this point,” wrote another about the media’s failure to report the facts. “If it was their loved ones in the same position, they wouldn’t want NONE of this happening.”

Now that it is pretty much clear that the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) took DMX’s life, the media is silent about the true cause of his death. Many headlines and stories are now just memorializing DMX’s life while pretending as though his untimely death is perfectly normal.

“If DMX did die due to the Covid-19 vaccine, you will not hear another word about it in the media, much like Hank Aaron and Marvin Hagler,” wrote one Meaww commenter. “Wake up: there is no history on these vaccines.”