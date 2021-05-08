Exploding Covid-19 “cases” in Michigan prove vaccines simply aren’t working

(Natural News) Michigan’s efforts to “vaccinate” its way out of another Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “spike” are failing miserably as a spate of new “cases” is being reported throughout the state.

Despite widespread mask-wearing and Chinese virus vaccination, Michigan is seeing some of the worst numbers since last spring, prompting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Rochelle Walensky to call on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer “to close things down” once again.

Even though lockdowns never worked in the first place and are unenforceable, Walensky wants Michiganders to remain imprisoned forever as a final solution to the problem of the Kung Flu.

According to left-wing media outlets, Michigan’s average daily case count has skyrocketed 700 percent since February, which is probably due to the state’s mass vaccination efforts – though the fake news will never report this.

“When you have an acute situation, an extraordinary number of cases like we have in Michigan, the answer is not necessarily to give vaccines – in fact, we know the vaccine will have a delayed response,” Walensky is quoted as saying.

“The answer to that is to really close things down, to go back to our basics, to go back to where we were last spring, last summer … to flatten the curve, to decrease contact with one another, to test to the extent that we have available, to contact trace.”

In other words, forced cultural, societal and economic suicide is Walensky’s final solution to the Chinese Virus, which will apparently never go away until Americans go away.

“If we tried to vaccinate our way out of what is happening in Michigan, we would be disappointed that it took so long for the vaccine to work, to actually have the impact,” Walensky added.

Michigan wants more Chinese needles to mass inject into residents

Health officials in Michigan, however, are taking the vaccine approach by calling on Resident Biden to increase the injection supply to the state. By plunging more needles into Michiganders’ arms, the government hopes to eliminate all infections.

On Monday, the White House indicated plans to send additional “therapeutic treatments” to Michigan.

White House coronavirus adviser Andy Slavitt told reporters that the Biden regime will work hard to deliver even more than the “full amount” of the injections to Michigan to eradicate the “plague,” also known as the state’s vaccine-compliant population.

“We have to remember the fact that in the next two to six weeks, the variants that we’ve seen … in Michigan, those variants are also … present in other states,” Slavitt is quoted as saying.

“So our ability to vaccinate people quickly … (in) each of those states rather than taking vaccines and shifting it to playing Whack-a-Mole isn’t the strategy that public health leaders and scientists … have laid out.”

Whitmer is desperately trying to obtain more Chinese Virus injections for her state, reports claim, but to no avail. Hunter’s dad and his team of traitors want a total lockdown for Michigan in order to “cure” the disease.

Slavitt says 24 million doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) injection are on track to be delivered to Michigan in April, despite mounting cases of the jab causing deadly blood clots in recipients.

If all goes as planned, J&J will manufacture the experimental drugs at a Baltimore vaccine production plant owned by contract manufacturer Emergent BioSciences Inc.

“J&J has faced delays on vaccine shipments because of challenges at its Emergent plant, which ruined 15 million doses in recent weeks due to manufacturing error,” reported Reuters.