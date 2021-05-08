Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine takes out famous CNN legal analyst who celebrated the jab

(Natural News) A celebrity legal analyst named Midwin Charles passed away after receiving Pfizer’s covid vaccine. She joins thousands of other people who have reportedly died in the days and weeks after getting their experimental covid-19 vaccinations.

Midwin Charles passed away at the young age of 47. She was a regular contributor to CNN and MSNBC. She received her first dose of Pfizer’s experimental mRNA vaccine on March 1st and was quick to promote the vaccines on social media. On Twitter, Charles boasted about the efficiency of the vaccination process and encouraged others to line up and do their part, saying “Let’s do this!”

No doubt CNN would report her death as a “coincidence” while encouraging others to keep taking the covid euthanasia shots.

Young woman suddenly perishes after receiving covid vaccines

In the first three months since launching the covid vaccines, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) has recorded over 228 cases of anaphylactic shock after administration of the covid vaccines. A person may suffer anaphylaxis within seconds or minutes after they are exposed to something their body is allergic to. Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. Many people have no idea what their bodies are allergic to or whether they are allergic to one of the many chemicals in a vaccine. According to the Mayo Clinic, anaphylactic shock “causes your immune system to release a flood of chemicals that can cause you to go into shock — your blood pressure drops suddenly, and your airways narrow, blocking breathing … If anaphylaxis isn’t treated right away, it can be fatal.”

According to social media posts, Midwin Charles carried an EpiPen to her vaccine appointments as a precaution. After praising the vaccination, she admitted that she was deathly allergic to peanuts. She said she carried an EpiPen to the vaccination clinic “in case i went into anaphylaxis (sic) shock.” Medical authorities encourage people with pre-existing allergies and autoimmune conditions to have an EpiPen on hand during and after the covid-19 vaccinations. Midwin Charles didn’t suffer an anaphylactic attack up front, but her body did experience mild symptoms like fatigue and soreness in the arm. On her Instagram account, she did report a more serious symptom, shortness of breath. This was a sign of more serious issues to come.

The wrongful death injuries from the covid vaccines are not limited to anaphylactic shock

Potential candidates for vaccination are being misled and NOT provided adequate, informed consent. Many people are told that severe vaccine side effects are extremely rare and only consist of anaphylaxis. Culture icon, Elon Musk, recently tweeted his support for the vaccines, ignorantly proclaiming that any adverse reaction is rare and can easily be addressed with an EpiPen. “To be clear, I do support vaccines in general & covid vaccines specifically,” said Musk. “The science is unequivocal. In very rare cases, there is an allergic reaction, but this is easily addressed with an EpiPen.”

The truth is that there are over two dozen serious health problems associated with vaccination, especially with these new experimental mRNA programs. EpiPens do not always save the person’s life, either. Elon Musk joins a long list of celebrity figures who mislead the public on a multitude of serious health issues associated with these vaccines. In fact, the sheer frequency of adverse events associated with these experimental vaccines has prompted the CDC to strongly recommend that vaccine clinics keep intubation equipment on hand. The CDC advises that “trained personnel qualified to recognize and treat symptoms of anaphylaxis should be available at all vaccine locations at all times.”

On one account, a 68-year-old Kansas woman, Jeanie M. Evans died shortly after receiving the vaccine. The mother of five suffered from an anaphylactic reaction in the vaccine clinic. The EpiPen was unable to counter the reaction and the woman passed away at the Stormont-Vail Hospital the very next day.

In just three months, the Pfizer mRNA vaccine alone has been responsible for 28,046 reported injuries, including 1,131 deaths following injection. Instead of addressing this vaccine-induced public health crisis and mass genocide, the government and regulatory agencies are helping the vaccine manufacturers test the shots out on children and preparing for (unlawful) mandatory vaccine policies at schools across the Nation.