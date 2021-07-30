This Montreal church is hosting outdoor circus cabaret picnics with a bar all summer

It’s going to be some time until Montreal can once again experience the circus performances of world-famous companies like Cirque du Soleil, but other homegrown companies have been developing shows that are adapted to the pandemic.

Normally hosting circus cabarets inside the 19th-century neo-Gothic St Jax church in downtown Montreal, Le Monastère has brought back its outdoor performances for another summer season. This time, however, it’s delivered with a twist: Tuesday picnics to enjoy with performances.

“Thanks to the success of the 2020 edition of the project, which attracted more than 10,000 passers-by per week in front of Centre St Jax, we want to go further for this summer 2021,” the circus cabaret says.

Running until August (or when weather is no longer permitting it to happen), performers take to stage out in front of the church to deliver shows full of music, comedy, and circus performances across three acts, starting every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and people can bring their own food. The cherry on top? The circus garden comes equipped with a bar to grab a couple drinks from while you’re watching the show. No week is the same either; every week features new artists.