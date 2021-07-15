New concerns about possible side-effects from COVID-19 Vaccine

BUTLER COUNTY, PA — New concerns are rising about the available COVID-19 vaccines throughout the area.

However, doctors are stating it’s still too early in the vaccination process to know whether the concerning symptoms are direct results of the vaccine or symptoms that would happen naturally in the general population.

Butler County resident John McCool said that he has been dealing with issues on the left side of his body since getting the shot about eight weeks ago.

“In the middle of the night, I woke up, and my arm felt like it was on fire,” McCool explained. “I thought I had a heart attack. I was scared for my life at the time, and I did something I never thought I would do; I had my wife call an ambulance.”

Since then – he’s been to Butler Memorial hospital twice and UPMC Passavant once, where doctors ran tests but found nothing wrong. He told Channel 11 that he couldn’t feel any pain in his left hand. He also said that his face and lips were numb.

“I can feel the pressure, but I can’t really feel anything,” McCool stated. “If I’m eating and a liquid pours down here, it’s like acid.”

He then visited a local chiropractor named Doctor Chris Olcheski.

His chiropractor told us that he’d seen 12–20 other patients with similar issues. However, not all of his patients had Pfizer, some were given Moderna.

“I’ve had people diagnosed with some sort of stroke or other cardiac problems, I’ve had multiple who’ve had dehydration issues. Several with bell’s palsy who have developed several weeks after post-vaccine,” Dr. Olcheski explained.