Protest planned in Montreal against Quebec curfew

MONTREAL — A demonstration against the imposition of the curfew in Quebec is scheduled this afternoon in Montreal.

Organizers from the group “No police solution to a health crisis” and others are denouncing what they call a police response to the crisis.

“The curfew will have at most a symbolic effect,” the group wrote in a news release. “In reality, we are witnessing the continued degradation of the social safety net and the creation of a climate of fear.”

The demonstration is set to take place at Place Simon Valois in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough in Montreal at 3:30 p.m.

An organizer confirmed to CTV News that the winter weather would not halt the demonstration.

The Association québécoise pour la promotion de la santé des personnes utilisatrices de drogues (Aqpsud), Solidarity across borders, the Racial Justice Collective, the Collective Opposed to Police Brutality (COBP) and Montréal Antifasciste have also said they would join the protest.