Keeping up with production demand with labels by the pallet

Businesses across Canada have discovered the benefits of in-house label production. With their own colour label printers, they can now print professional full colour labels on demand, saving them money and giving them the ultimate in flexibility. Having a variety of blank label rolls on hand is essential to productivity.

DuraFast Label Company’s new “labels by the pallet” program allows businesses to save even more on select thermal transfer and direct thermal labels with factory-direct pricing. DuraFast Label Company manufactures its labels in Toronto, Ontario and ships them to locations throughout Canada.

Why Buy Labels by the Pallet?

For businesses that print large quantities of labels each quarter, buying labels by the pallet is the cost-effective choice. While you could order your labels in smaller quantities that require more frequent ordering, more packaging waste, and higher costs.

By ordering labels by the pallet, rather than getting a few rolls or a carton at a time containing a few thousand labels, you’ll receive an entire pallet containing anywhere from 120,000 labels to more than 700,000 labels depending on the label size. Because of the label volume when ordered by the pallet, you’ll also get factory-direct pricing. The wholesale discount varies based on the labels with many listed for more than 50 percent off regular prices.

Which Labels are Available by the Pallet?

DuraFast Label Company offers its most popular thermal labels by the pallet with both direct thermal and thermal transfer labels available in many sizes and configurations. Choose from direct thermal or thermal transfer label rolls on either a 1-inch or 3-inch core as well as fan-folded sheets. Colours include white, blue, green, pink, yellow, orange, and red. Sizes range from 3”x2” to 4”x12”. Most of the labels have rounded corners and perforations as well.

These matte thermal labels offer the perfect blend of quality and price for a wholesale value that can’t be beat. They are compatible with a broad range of industrial thermal label printers and ready for immediate shipment across Canada.

How to Get Started

Visit DuraFastLabel.ca to take advantage of factory-direct pricing on labels by the pallet. Save 50 percent or more on labels by ordering factory direct.