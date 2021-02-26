10 companies hiring over 85 jobs in Toronto this February

As the job market goes through an unpredictable time during the pandemic, it can feel discouraging when trying to find work, especially when workplace rules are constantly changing.

But it might be comforting to know that tech and finance companies are actively looking to hire for many positions, offering plenty of work perks and the chance to be part of innovative teams.

Forbes just released a list of Canada’s best employers in 2021, and of the top 30, Ontario dominated the list, making it a top contender for best places to be situated for work.

Daily Hive has compiled a list of 10 companies and startups hiring for 86 positions in Toronto. So while the economy is facing challenges, there are still plenty of opportunities in your chosen field.

Zensurance

: The opportunity to work for Canada’s fastest-growing insurtech company, fully remote onboarding experience, full benefits package starting day one, education allowance, collaborative workspaces and ping pong (when in the office), virtual workouts and activities planned to connect with coworkers, and (when in the office) weekly company updates that include beer and snacks! More: To learn more, visit Zensurance’s careers page or follow them on LinkedIn for frequent updates.

Endy

: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, the full Endy Ensemble (because a good sleep leads to great work, right?), and so much more. More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page

Motif Labs

: Motif Labs prides itself on Integrity, Collaboration and Quality, and these core values are at the center of everything they do. Motif offers employees opportunities for learning and personal growth, competitive compensation, health and dental benefits, and paid time off. More: For more information on Motif Labs and their current openings, please visit their careers page.

Xero