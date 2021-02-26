6 Toronto Jobs That Will Pay You Up To $20/hr Just To Walk Dogs Outside

Since the pandemic has us all avoiding our fellow humans, why not find a Toronto job that will let you spend time with four-legged friends instead.

There are plenty of dog-walking opportunities for you to explore across the 6ix, and some will even pay $20 an hour.

So it’s time to get your running shoes and resumes ready!

Dog Sitter

Salary: $20 an hour

Company: PetSitter

Why You Should Apply: If you’re at your happiest when you’re lounging with pooches, this well-paying gig is your dream job.

Dog Walker

Salary: $450 to $750 a week

Company: Eglinton Dog Walker

Why You Should Apply: An excellent part-time gig for a dog-lover looking to make a little cash on the side.

Full-Time Dog Walker

Salary: $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 a month

Company: Citizen Canine

Why You Should Apply: A steady gig for someone looking to make a full-time career out of their passion for doggos.