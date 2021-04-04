The top sexual fetishes Irish men are into, according to new study

With so many of us trapped in our homes, 2020 was a year of experimenting in the bedroom with partners – and for those of us who are single, it was a time to get to know ourselves sexually.

It’s been ten years since the first Fifty Shades of Grey book was published, opening many people’s eyes to the world of fetishes and inspiring them to try things they had never tried before.

According to research, 1 in 6 people say they have a fetish, and the experts at Slots Up have trawled through the data to let us know which nation is the naughtiest, which sexual fetishes are most popular and where.

Ireland is number one in the world when it comes to internet searches for the term “dominatrix”, indicating that Irish men like the idea of being submissive when it comes to sex.

Next up on our list of searches was “furries” – anthropomorphic animal characters with human personalities and characteristics.

This was allowed by impact play, or spanking (very Fifty Shades).

We’re also second in the world when it comes to dogging, and third when it comes to swinging – so we definitely have a taste for novelty and/or risk.

And Irish men are intrigued by the idea of watching their partner having sex with someone else, with us ranking third for “cuckholding” too.