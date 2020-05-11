Vitamin D identified as the “survival nutrient” against covid-19… could cut mortality rate in HALF, say researchers

(Natural News) For three months, we’ve been urging our readers to pursue sensible nutritional strategies to boost immune function and protect against infections. Now a study carried out by Northwestern University has found that higher vitamin D levels result in lower mortality rates from covid-19 infections.

Vitamin D deficiency, according to the study, was significantly linked to the development of severe symptoms and complications leading to death.

The study, published in medRxiv, is entitled, “The Possible Role of Vitamin D in Suppressing Cytokine Storm and Associated Mortality in COVID-19 Patients.”

The study used data from coronavirus patients across multiple nations, including the UK, the USA, China, France, Italy and South Korea. Those patients who had the lowest vitamin D levels had the highest risk of complications such as the “cytokine storm” immune reaction that leads to rapid death.

“[W]e saw a significant correlation with vitamin D deficiency,” says study author Vadim Backman.

The research paper concludes, “Our finding suggests that Vit. D may reduce COVID-19 severity by suppressing cytokine storm in COVID-19 patients.”

The paper is careful to note that vitamin D should not be considered a kind of miracle cure for covid-19 and that more research needs to be conducted to further explore the relationship.

The paper was also covered by StudyFinds.org, which explains:

All of the data used for this study was publicly available, and an in-depth analysis revealed a correlation between vitamin D levels and cytokine storm (a form of hyper-inflammation due to an overactive immune system). A relationship between vitamin D and mortality rates among COVID-19 patients was noted as well.

So, the research team believe vitamin D is helpful against COVID-19 because it simultaneously boosts our existing immune systems while also prevent

ing new immune responses from going over board.

“Our analysis shows that it might be as high as cutting the mortality rate in half,” Backman says. “It will not prevent a patient from contracting the virus, but it may reduce complications and prevent death in those who are infected.”

However, it is clear that vitamin D deficiency is harmful, and it can be easily addressed with appropriate supplementation. This might be another key to helping protect vulnerable populations, such as African-American and elderly patients, who have a prevalence of vitamin D deficiency.