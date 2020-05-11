Virologists are LYING about the origins of coronavirus: Yes, the coronavirus contains gain-of-function gene sequences that were INSERTED into the virus

(Natural News) For months, the establishment has been dishing out a narrative claiming that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is a natural, albeit mysterious and unexplained, phenomenon that probably originated at a Chinese meat market. But contrary evidence continues to surface suggesting that the virus actually originated inside a Chinese laboratory and research center.

Many virologists continue to deny this, of course, claiming that there is no evidence to support the notion that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) might in any way be unnatural. But the genetic hallmarks they are looking for as proof may not be as evident as previously believed because modern genetic engineering can be done without leaving a trace.

Believe it or not, a Swiss research team was able to create a synthetic clone of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) in less than a month. And they did this by inserting genetic fragments in such a way that, unless a scientist knows exactly what to look for, would not necessarily be apparent.

Over the past 15-20 years, researchers have been actively studying, dissecting, reconstructing and otherwise tampering with coronaviruses of various types. This includes the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), which one scientific researcher describes as an “obvious chimera,” meaning it is a combination of at least two pre-existing viruses.

This scientist, who goes by the name of Yuri Deigin and edits the Open Longevity journal both in Russian and English, says that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) is based on an ancestral bat strain of coronavirus known as RaTG13, but with a replaced receptor binding motif (RBM) in its spike protein.

The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) also contains an added stretch of four different amino acids that he says were inserted into the virus, creating a furin cleavage site “that, as virologists have previously established, significantly expands the ‘repertoire’ of the virus in terms of whose cells it can penetrate.”

Because of this, Deigin speculates, the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was probably able to mutate and jump species, leaving its original host and infecting humans. And it just so happens that this very type of research was taking place at the infamous Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, which is where the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) originated.

Virologists like Shi Zhengli, Deigin points out, have “done many similar things in the past,” including replacing the RBM in one type of virus with the RBM of another. They have also added new furin sites to coronaviruses, creating new artificial species-specific coronaviruses that borrow from other coronaviruses in their ability to do new things.

Now this does not necessarily mean that the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) was an intentional bioweapon, at least in Deigin’s view. It could be that it was an experiment gone wrong rather than an intentional effort at plunging the entire world into a pandemic. At the same time, it does seem clear that the virus did, in fact, come from a lab, and probably from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.