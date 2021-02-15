Handlers for Ottawa lawyer John Summers presided over medical experiments against the elderly

It is apparent that Dezrin Carby-Samuels has become the most recent victim of human guinea pig experiments directed at the elderly which is reminiscent of the Montréal Experiments.

Wikpedia elaborates that the Montreal Experiments were initially aimed to treat schizophrenia by changing memories and erasing the patients’ thoughts using Donald Ewen Cameron‘s method of “psychic driving” as well as drug-induced sleep, intensive electroconvulsive therapy, sensory deprivation and Thorazine.

The experiments were conducted at the Allan Memorial Institute of McGill University between 1957 and 1964 by the Scottish psychiatrist Donald Ewen Cameron and funded by the CIA as part of Project MKUltra, which lasted until 1973 and was only revealed to the public in 1975.

Such corresponding apparent unethical experiments were first begun against Dezrin Carby-Samuels sometime after 2013 who was then directed to be “treated” under the auspices of the late Dr Jerry Tenenbaum.

When Dezrin’s son discovered that Dr. Tenenbaum had been using his mother for guinea pig experiments Dezrin’s son got her re-assigned to another doctor who began to expedite her recovery.

As a result of Dr. Tenenbaum’s experiments, Dezrin was not able to walk. But soon under the care of another doctor she could not only walk; she could also dance.

This apparently made the shadow handlers of John Summers quite mad.

These rogue handlers then hired John Summers to be their lawyer to concoct lies including slander against Dezrin’s son who was apparently interfering in their medical experiments against Dezrin Carby-Samuels.

The handlers for Mr. Summers wanted to keep Dezrin’s son away from Dezrin so that they could continue with their experiments involving emotional, psychological and physical abuse which ended in Dezrin’s premature death around February 2020.

These rogue handlers also seemed to have triggered a psychotic state in her husband whose name is Horace Carby-Samuels. The personality of this former University of Notre Dame professor was radically transformed from a mild mannered intellectual into someone who “They” could apparently direct through mind control to take a kitchen knife from the draw to attempt to stab his son in the stomach.

In the above video, you will see evidence of this apparent induced psychosis when Horace very aggressively blocks two Ottawa Police Officers from investigating the well being of Dezrin.

Horace Carby-Samuels has been under the apparent full mind control of the Handlers for John Summers since 2016. While Horace Carby-Samuels was being put under the mind control of Mr Summers’ handlers, Horace reportedly began to complain to Dezrin’s son about an “extraterrestrial threat”. The perception of a threat seemed to be part of the mind control experiments that Horace Carby-Samuels began to experience.

John Summers’ Handlers seemed to have triggered a bizarre illness in Dezrin Carby-Samuels and then took aim to mind control her husband to abuse her. Through mind control these Handlers were able to program Horace Carby-Samuels to then to cooperate with the appointed operatives of the mind controllers. “They” got Horace Carby-Samuels to do some sick and horrific things that he would have easily sworn on his own life that we would never ever do.

Horace Carby-Samuels became so mind controlled that even his signature apparently radically changed after having the same consistent identical signature for reportedly more than 60 years. In this mind controlled state, his would stare into space like a zombie just before he began to abuse Dezrin.

Dezrin’s grandmother had lived to 104 and Dezrin was destined to live a similar age if it was not for the fact that she was apparently targeted for demonic medical experiments involving her husband, and executed with neither regard to any respect for human rights nor the sanctity of human life in general.

Predatory interests like to target seniors for such medical experiments because when something happens to them, “society” can write it off as “natural causes” when in fact people like Dezrin Carby-Samuels did not pass away from natural causes, but instead, died from the work of evil minds.

John Summers carried out a pretense in court that he was Horace’s “client” when in fact Mr Summers was taking orders from apparent rogue Handlers mind controlling Horace Carby-Samuels to be in a quasi-hypnotic state.

When Dezrin’s son asked Mr Summers about who was his real client Mr. Summers said that “he could not say who is real client is”.

Then Dezrin’s son asked him how much he was charging to allegedly act in behalf of Horace. John Summers replied “$300/hr is the going rate since he entered the bar in 1999”.

It is therefore apparent that Mr Summers was not working for free and could only be hired by someone or a group that could afford a $300/hr rate over multiple years.

Dezrin’s apparently replied that his father who was retired “couldn’t even afford a lawyer at that rate when is was working. He had to self-represent in litigation he embarked upon when he worked for the Government of Canada. Therefore, what was really going on here?”

John Summers then apparently broke character and told him to meet with him and he would reveal the charade.

Although John Summers never mentioned any specific names of organizations, it was clear that his handlers were rogue elements who apparently controlled at least three judges at the Ottawa Superior Court with ties to the University of Ottawa which was also Mr Summers’ alma mater.

Details are elaborated in the book entitled John Summers: The Untold Story of Corruption, Systemic Racism and Evil at Bell Baker LLP.

John Summers also reportedly revealed to Dezrin’s son that he was actively collaborating with at least two other “colleagues” at Bell Baker LLP as part of the charade.

It is therefore apparent that Mr. Summers is not the only representative of Bell Baker that has embarked on illicit activities and organized corruption.

Montreal in Canada is indeed not the only place in which such activities have taken place.

Wikipedia reports that numerous experiments performed on human test subjects in the United States have been considered unethical, as they were performed illegally or without the knowledge, consent, or informed consent of the test subjects. Many of these tests were performed on children, the sick, and mentally disabled individuals, often under the guise of “medical treatment”. Wikipedia elaborates that in many of the studies, a large portion of the subjects were poor, racial minorities, or prisoners.

In the United States, many of these experiments violated law. Some others were sponsored by government agencies or rogue elements thereof. Wkipedia documents that these include the Centers for Disease Control, the United States military, and the Central Intelligence Agency, or by private corporations involved with military activities.

Such human research programs were usually highly secretive and performed without the knowledge or authorization of Congress, and as Wikipedia further documents, in many cases information about them was not released until many years after the studies had been performed.

“Project MKUltra — sometimes referred to as the “CIA’s mind control program” — was the code name given to an illegal program of experiments on human subjects, designed and undertaken by the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). Experiments on humans were intended to identify and develop drugs and procedures to be used in interrogations and torture, in order to weaken the individual to force confessions through mind control.”

Wikpedia elaborates: “The ethical, professional, and legal implications of this in the United States medical and scientific community were quite significant, and led to many institutions and policies that attempted to ensure that future human subject research in the United States would be ethical and legal. Public outrage in the late 20th century over the discovery of government experiments on human subjects led to numerous congressional investigations and hearings, including the Church Committee and Rockefeller Commission, both of 1975, and the 1994 Advisory Committee on Human Radiation Experiments, among others.”