Coronavirus: Quebec premier orders all synagogues to close amid COVID-19 concerns

With new preventative measures such as social distancing and self-isolation in full effect across Quebec, the province has instructed all places of worship to close.

After a personal phone call with Premier François Legault on Wednesday, rabbis from synagogues across Quebec have shut their doors.

It’s something members of the Hasidic Jewish community have never seen in their life.

“I’ve never thought in my life I would see all synagogues close,” said Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec member Max Lieberman.

Even in his parents’ lifetime, he said synagogues have never closed.