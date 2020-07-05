John E. Summers: How a Canadian lawyer’s actions condemned an elderly black woman to death



There has been much talk in the media about how various police forces across Canada and the United States have been abusing and sometimes even murdering black people, First Nations people and other minorities.

This has prompted calls to “defund the police” in response to the police killing of George Floyd. who uttered the now infamous phrase “I can’t breathe.”

However, one particular lawyer in Ottawa shows us how collusion between mostly white lawyers and judges who support a system rife with racism is arguably a far worse problem.

Indeed, police who inflict abuse and commit murders can generally take solace that the judicial system will mostly shelter them from the kind of legal consequences they would face as a civilian.

In the case of John Summers, who is the Ottawa lawyer in question, the evil that he is responsible for might arguably be considered more atrocious than the crime committed by Minnesota police officers against George Floyd.

Within moments, Minnesota police offers in the United States destroyed a human life through immediate physical trauma involving asphyxiation.

What the Minnesota police did within moments, John Summers, through unethical conduct,has inflicted since February 2016 against Dezrin Carby-Samuels.

Can you imagine the life of an elderly woman forcibly cut-off from her son and other loved ones at the hands of an abusive husband who constantly subjected his wife to tortuous mental, physical, and emotional abuse in isolation for more than five years?

Can you also imagine a lawyer who used lies and treachery to perpetuate and deprive an elderly woman of medical assistance, nutritious food, and the support of her loved ones, along with a wellness check which had been endorsed by an Ottawa judge back in February 2016?

In my book “Justin Trudeau, Judicial Corruption and the Supreme Court of Canada: Aliens and Archons in Our Midst,” I document the sheer evil of John Summers’ conduct.

Thanks to John Summers, Dezrin Carby-Samuels endured neglect and abuse which has now led to her reported death a reliable source reveals.

Dezrin’s son Raymond was legally blocked from seeing his mother since June 15, 2015.

John Summers, along with conspiring judges at the Ottawa Superior Court and the Ottawa Police, worked against the will of Dezrin Carby-Samuels to see her son.

Dezrin wanted her son Raymond to protect her from domestic abuse by Horace Carby-Samuels,a situation in which Dezrin endured horrific conditions, rotting in fecal matter.

Apparently for John Summers, Dezrin was just another black woman and he worked tirelessly to perpetuate the profound physical, mental and emotional abuse which led to Dezrin’s death.

In the above video, we see the situation that John Summers worked to perpetuate. In this video, Raymond, Dezrin Carby-Samuels’ son, is seen delivering a February 2016 court order to enable him to see his mother, who had wanted to reunite with him since June 2015. It was just after this video that John Summers intervened to perpetuate the forced isolation of Dezrin Carby-Samuels.

Horace Carby-Samuels is seen near the end of this video shouting at Ottawa Police, who were prevented from doing a wellness check accompanied by Raymond.

People who observe the evils of police have no idea that, for every evil cop they observe, there are a lot more evil lawyers like John Summers and evil judges like Sylvia Corthon of the Ottawa Superior Court who apparently have no regard for the lives of black people.

When Raymond, Dezrin’s son, sought to complain to media organizations like CBC Ottawa, organizations pledged to protect women from abuse, and various religious leaders in the city, his cries were ignored because, after all, she was just an elderly black woman. The legal plight of Dezrin and the efforts of her black son to protect his mother from the evils of John Summers were irrelevant to these institutions. That’s because, in the eyes of all these institutions, Dezrin appears to be just another black woman that ought to be left alone to suffer under the terror imposed by her husband, Horace Carby-Samuels, with the diabolical orchestration of Mr. Summers.

I am donating any money received from sales of my book to seeking justice for Dezrin in her death. I aim to expose all the evil actors in our justice system that worked for over five years to deprive Dezrin Carby-Samuels of her life. This includes the evil deeds of Ms. Alison Timons, who had been serving as a social worker at the Nepean, Rideau and Osgoode Community Resource Centre.

My book also reveals how this so-called social worker had first reported to Raymond the abuse that Dezrin had been experiencing from May 2015.

At first, Ms. Timons said that she would be a witness for Raymond in any court proceeding against Horace Carby-Samuels.

But under the pressure of a very dirty Ottawa police detective named Robert Griffin Jr., who sought to work on behalf of Horace Carby-Samuels, Ms. Alison Timons not only decided not to help Dezrin’s son expose the abuse but refused to have any further contact with Raymond.

Systemic racism operates in a manner that marginalizes and destroys the lives of visible minorities, who are often viewed with much less regard than someone’s cat or dog.

Dezrin’s horrific death in isolation from her loved ones was orchestrated by John Summers, who was in turn paid by some evil mastermind that, to this day, he has not revealed, and the court has supported his silence on this matter, because I can tell you for a fact that Horace Carby-Samuels cannot in any way afford $300 per hr to pay such a lawyer over multiple years.

Was Dezrin a guinea pig of some Deep State medical experiment against an elderly black woman and paidoff by these conspirators?

Was this Deep State linked to the manipulative aliens that have been documented by Dr. Michael Salla as existing and presiding over evil experiments against humankind?

Do the evils of the police before the camera also reveal mind control experiments by a Deep State to divide, rule and conquer humanity?

Explore these and other questions in my book “Justin Trudeau, Judicial Corruption and the Supreme Court of Canada: Aliens and Archons.”

Let us hold the evil responsible for the death of Dezrin Carby-Samuelsand other people at the hands of police and the judicial system accountable and pursue the disbarment of John Summers for his key role in orchestrating Dezrin’s death.