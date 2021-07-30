26 Essential Pizza Places in Montreal

With its large and impassioned Italian community (as demonstrated following Italy’s Euro Cup victory), it’s no surprise Montreal is home to plenty of great pizzerias, including many wood-fired Neapolitan options, and a few spots for Roman-style al taglio, too.

And while it’s not as well-known as certain regional styles (say, New York, Chicago, or Detroit), Montreal has its own style of pizza that goes a little something like this: medium to thick crust, ringed with pillowy air pockets, a layer of sweet to savoury tomato sauce, scatters of thinly-sliced mushrooms, pepperoni, green peppers, and a generous pile of melted mozzarella.

Along with the vanguard of old-school Montreal-style ‘zas found in all corners of the island, and all the Italian classics, the city now also boasts some newer arrivals serving up foldable Manhattan-style slices; ultra cheesy, crisp-edged pan pizzas; and even one that’s recently converted to an all-vegan menu. This map gives some love to them all.

1. Calzone

3717 Boul. Saint-Charles, Kirkland, QC

H9H 4M2, Canada

Often cited as the best pizza in the West Island (post-Place Tevere ownership change), Calzone’s partners hail from the same family that ran the beloved and bygone Colosseo’s in Montreal West.

2. Gigi

302 Lakeshore, Pointe-Claire

QC H9S 4L5, Canada

The premises are relatively unglamorous, but many a West Islander swears by this half-century old Pointe-Claire stalwart. It’s thoroughly Montreal-style, with family pleasing pizzas coming pretty heavily loaded with toppings, including its famous deluxe — all dressed plus bacon and onions.

3. Pizza Nino

6588 Monk, Montreal

QC, Canada

No Montreal pizza map is complete without a pushpin on Ville-Émard. And when you talk about pizza in the Sud-Ouest enclave, Nino should be front of mind. The family-run restaurant has fed three generations of Ville-Émard residents since opening in 1959, and, appropriately, is now run by the granddaughter of the original founder. This is quintessential old-school Montreal pizza.