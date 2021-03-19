Pit Caribou microbrewery to enhance productivity – Government of Canada grants $260,000 to business to acquire equipment to remain competitive in a high-growth market

PERCÉ, QC, March 15, 2021 /CNW/ – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

To ensure growth, the Pit Caribou microbrewery has undertaken an ambitious project to increase the proportion of its production that is canned. By turning towards canning, the business will remain competitive in a market where comparable products are experiencing strong growth.

To carry out its project, Pit Caribou will receive a repayable contribution of $260,000 from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The Government of Canada’s assistance will focus specifically on the acquisition and installation of new beer production equipment, including an automated canning line and an air/CO 2 compressor, and will enable an upgrade to the current electrical facilities.

This funding was announced today by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, accompanied by the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons. The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

Founded in 2008, Percé-based Pit Caribou is an SME that is well established in its community but with a profile that extends well beyond the region, including through its pub in Montréal. Demand is strong for its products distributed at over 1300 points of sale in Quebec. The business is also targeting new markets in the rest of Canada and abroad, including in Europe.

Quotes

“Gaspésie’s economic vitality is founded on the determination and audacity of businessmen and businesswomen who decide to approach their processes differently and review how they operate. The popularity and growth Pit Caribou is experiencing is representative of the region’s entrepreneurial dynamism. Thanks to support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, Pit Caribou will be able to position itself well in Canada and abroad among microbrewery products distributed in cans.”

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

“By helping businesses such as Pit Caribou to invest in equipment and devices that will increase their performance and in marketing strategies to make the business known in new markets, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitments to stimulate growth, innovation and exports.”

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

“We are here to support workers and Canadian SMEs. We are helping businesses to equip themselves with what they need to grow and remain competitive. Thanks to Government of Canada financial assistance, the Pit Caribou microbrewery will be able to acquire equipment and enhance its processes to be able to better meet the demand for its products.”

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

“In our area of activity, you have to know how to innovate and adapt to new realities. Increasing our canned production will make product distribution easier, thereby enabling us to develop new markets in the rest of Canada and even internationally. We hope to soon see our products take off in Europe and even Asia.”