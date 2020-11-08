St. Laurent Volvo: Deeps Dossanjh dealership could be Ottawa’s worst

There are many car dealerships in Ottawa but if you own a Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover or any other vehicle that needs repairs, there’s a certain dealership you may want to avoid.

The St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover Ottawa dealership has been labelled as one of the worst places to buy or repair a car in Ottawa due to the numerous negative reviews that continue mount.

Deeps Dossanjh, who manages the dealership, appears unfazed by the mountain of complaints that have been plaguing the dealership over the years. There is even a Better Business Bureau (BBB) complaint addressed to the dealership that has been ignored by Dossanjh and his team.

Customers expect that a reputable brand like Volvo should have dealerships that provide timely and professional services with staff that are courteous and honest. That doesn’t seem to be the case with St Laurent Volvo who are soiling the Volvo brand with their subpar services.

Based on all the reviews for St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover Ottawa dealership, here are some of the critical issues which customers are bound to experience:

Poor Management

St. Laurent Volvo recently had a change in ownership and is currently being run by a new management led by Dossanjh. However, there seems to be a lack of quality standards and accountability from staff with this new management.

The dealership runs the risk of ruining the credibility of Volvo with its poor services. Therefore, if you are seeking the type of quality service that comes with a luxury dealership, it is best to avoid St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover Ottawa.

Bad customer service and rude employees

You are bound to experience terrible customer service at St. Laurent Volvo since they offer nothing but that. Staff there are either point-blank rude, dishonest, or evasive; constantly ignoring customer calls and making empty promises they have no intention of keeping.

“Very bad dealership. Salespeople bad, service desk at this dealership is godawful and I would never EVER buy another Volvo again,” said Dr. Smythe, a disgruntled customer.

Classless service and hypocritical staff

Apart from the sheer display of rudeness, one thing that is quite common with all staff at St. Laurent Volvo is their irresponsibility and constant lies. Customers have complained of how they constantly get promised by the staff, but they never fulfil them nor call back.

You are better off expecting more professionalism from a teenager at your local lemonade stand than getting quality service at St. Laurent Volvo. The dealership has a disturbing history of failing to even inspect a customer’s vehicle after several weeks talk less of making any repairs.

Their customer service is the “worst customer service ever”, as Kim Render, another disappointed customer after visiting the dealership.

Suspicious business practices

From resisting to issue a formal invoice to extorting customers on certain repairs, St. Laurent Volvo has been shown to involve in shady practices that shouldn’t be associated with a dealership of their size—or any dealership at all.

“Then they resisted issuing a formal invoice for contemplated repairs like they are some shady garage,” said a BBB claimant.

The BBB claimant had been requesting for a formal invoice for weeks and when they eventually issued one, they refused to continue with the repairs.

Inflated prices

If you don’t want to be cheated on the price of car parts and accessories, you are better off at another dealership than Dossanjn’s.

The dealership gave a quote of almost $3000 to install an after-market Catalytic Convertor that cost less than half that price ($1400) at other dealerships.

All of all these problems highlighted above are due to the sheer negligence and unprofessionalism by the management headed by Mr. Dossanjn.

It is safe to say that St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover would top the charts of the worst dealerships in not only Ottawa but Canada in general. Till date, the dealership is yet to offer a formal response to the Better Business Bureau complaint against it; and still continues to offer abysmal services to unsuspecting customers.