10 celebrities who accidentally posted their nude photo

Since the dawn of the internet, Hollywood celebrities have had to deal with leaked nude photos. The combination of social media, internet-enabled and camera smartphones, and unpredictable human nature has been making it a lot easier for these celebrities to accidentally share intimate photos of themselves with the world.

Many celebrities have had to learn the hard way, and even those who made frantic attempts to correct their wrong still have to face the constant reminder of that moment, because as the popular saying goes, “the internet never forgets”. While there are celebrities who choose to post erotic images of themselves intentionally just to show off their physical assets, like reality TV star, Kim Kardashian, others simply either meant to send the raunchy photo to their partner, or no one at all.

From Chris Evans to Chrissy Teigen and Tori Spelling, many celebrities have accidentally revealed their private goods to millions of people online in just a few seconds of error. With fans always crawling celebrity pages and technologies such as screenshots, a few seconds is all that is needed for that moment to be capture and immortalized on sites like the FappeningBlog.

Here are some celebrities who have accidentally posted intimated photos of themselves, and while it must have been super embarrassing initially, many have learnt to move on from it.

1. Chris Evans

39-year-old actor and star of Captain America, Chris Evans, accidentally posted a nude picture of his privates on Instagram in September 2020. While making a video recording of his phone, he was unaware that his camera roll, with his nude picture, was in the full glare of the public.

Evans eventually deleted the video after noticing the error but unfortunately, screenshots of that moment live on the internet forever now. Good thing is, Evans made light of the situation by encouraging people to vote.

2. Cardi B

On 13 October 2020, hip hop and rap artiste, Cardi B accidentally posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram Story.

The American rapper was evidently filled with rage afterwards, going on to hurl abuses at herself in a Twitter voice message for how “f*cking stupid and retarded” she was.

3. Allison Pill

In 2012, Allison Pill, 34, accidentally posted a topless photo of herself in a tweet to her followers. Just like Evans, she quickly deleted it, but thousands of people had already beat her to it by saving the picture.

Hours later, she tweeted acknowledging her error and apologizing to fans who must’ve taken offence by it.

4. Soulja Boy

DeAndre Cortez Way, popularly known as Soulja Boy, has been somewhat of a trendsetter in not only the music scene but also the “accidentally posting nude photos” scene.

The 30-year-old shared an explicit photo of himself on Tumblr in 2012 revealing in privates. While he quickly deleted them, as seen in previous cases, that doesn’t do much to remedy the situation. He later posted a simple apology to those who must’ve seen the image at the time.

5. Tori Spelling

In the case of the star of the TV series, Beverly Hills, 90210, Tori Spelling’s nude photo was accidentally posted by her husband, Dean McDermott.

In 2011, McDermott, 53, posted a picture of his wife’s boobs on Twitter by accident while trying to share a selfie he had taken with his son. Unknown to him, Tori was topless in the background of the picture after just breastfeeding.

6. Courtney Love

Twitter has been home to many accidental celebrity nude leaks and in the case of Courtney Love, it was no different. In 2010, the 56-year-old accidentally shared a nude photo of herself sleeping on a chair in a rather contorted pose that revealed her ass.

The lead vocalist of the rock band Hole later tweeted that the picture was posted online by accident as it was only meant for her boyfriend. Love eventually took a short break from Twitter after the incident, something that not even her fans can blame her for doing.

7. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is very active online where she shares a lot of things on her social media pages, one of which happened to be her nipples.

In a 2017 broadcast on her Snapchat page, Teigen, 34, inadvertently exposed her nipples in one of the clips where she was sharing a spray-tan routine. Like many others before her, she tweeted in acknowledgement of the error and eventually took a break from Snapchat in 2018.

8. Usher

It is still somewhat debatable whether Usher’s nude photo of himself in a steam room was accidental or not but the 2016 slip up is something that deserves a mention.

The pop star was taking fans on a tour of his home while stark naked, eventually taking a picture from an angle that exposed his private. Some people still believe that his actions were intentional at the time, in a bid to stir up a buzz online. If that was the case, then surely, it worked like a charm.

9. Chris Cuomo

The brother of New York Governor and CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo was also a victim of having his nude photo accidentally shared online—this time, by his wife.

Cuomo was butt-naked in the background of his wife’s yoga video which she shared online in early 2020. Unknown to both couples, they were accidentally sharing more information than intended with Cuomo wandering around outside naked, while his wife attempted to strike yoga poses.

10. AnnaLynne McCord

Another star of the 90210 TV show, McCord, accidentally shared a picture on Twitter with her nipples exposed in 2012.

The 33-year-old later tried to fix the apparent error by deleting the initial picture and resharing a more cropped out version of it.