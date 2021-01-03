8 Montreal Restaurants That Sadly Closed In 2020

2020 has brought a lot of heartbreaking changes, especially for Montreal restaurants.

Such a key part of the city’s culture, saying goodbye to any restaurant is always painful, but to have so many gone away before their time this year has been absolutely crushing.

In true Montreal style, the teams behind our favourite spots wanted to give their thanks from the bottom of their hearts to the communities that supported them through their journeys.

Some even let us know that perhaps this is more of a “see you soon” than a “goodbye”.

In either case, we’re sad to see them go, but we’ll always have the beautiful memories.