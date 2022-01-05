7 Amazing Gifts for Kids Who Like to Cook

The new year is a great time to think about looking for opportunities to gather the family together and enjoy culinary treats. If you’ve got a kid who enjoys cooking, it’s also a perfect time to gift them something that heightens their interest.

There are many amazing gifts that can encourage kids to love getting in the kitchen and creating tasty dishes. From cooking tools to meal kits, there’s a wide range of culinary gifts made just for little hands. Surprising a young foodie in the new year with their very own, kid-safe culinary gift will have them whipping up a storm in the kitchen.

While there is an almost inexhaustible list of cooking gifts, here are some exciting gifts that will have any young chef buzzing with excitement.

1. Online cooking class subscription

For young children and teens who are budding chefs and are already exposed to cooking sumptuous meals, gifting them a virtual cooking class subscription can broaden their knowledge.

Many platforms offer children friendly cooking classes. For example, Amazon Explore has a wide selection of classes that are perfect for young chefs, with instructions on how to make delicacies such as fresh pasta or even traditional French macarons.

To make things even more exciting, there are online culinary games for kids that include recipes and different fun ways to cook.

2. A specialty waffle maker

Kids love waffles, and gifting them a waffle maker can be perfect for ensuring they can make their favourite brunch. Star Wars-themed waffle makers, for example, combine children’s love for the franchise with cooking and waffles, all into a non-stick device with temperature settings so they don’t burn their breakfast.

Additionally, an out-of-this-galaxy culinary gift can double as a sandwich press for kids who love making sandwiches.

3. Easy ways to make tasty treats

Who can say no to a sweet treat? How about being able to make them yourself? Luckily, popsicles are one of the easiest and most exciting treats to make.

There are cool popsicle moulds that you can gift kids which allow them to turn their favourite yoghurts, smoothies, and juices into a frozen treat featuring their favourite cartoon characters. There’s the Mickey Mouse Pop Mold available for kids, and it’s quite compact, with four popsicle trays and a handy size to fit even the smallest freezer compartment.

4. A cool apron

The trademark of every chef is a great apron, and it’ll be a wonderful gift to any child who loves cooking. To make it an even more special gift, you can get the apron personalized with their name.

5. A child-friendly knife

Serious chefs swear by their knives, one of the most essential tools in any kitchen. So, any budding young chef needs to learn how to handle a proper knife.

A good place to start is by gifting them a set of child-friendly knives, and there are plenty of options available. Kid-safe knives that actually cut food can be hard to find, but there are options out there certain to please, even while insuring more safety than the regular stainless-steel counterparts.

While your kid will be excited about owning a knife, you should always remember to consistently teach them how to use it.

6. A box of baker’s delight

Some children love pastry, and if the kid on your list ticks this box, a Baketivity subscription may be the perfect gift.

Baketivity Baking Kits contain almost everything you’ll need to start and finish a baking project. Every month, they send a box filled with new recipes and projects, as well as non-perishable ingredients to make baking pastry foods a cinch.

7. A science-based cookbook

Being able to create a sumptuous meal or snack by mixing different items sounds just like a science experiment. Well, there is a science to cooking, and if you’ve got a child who has lots of interest in science, gifting them a science-themed cookbook can be great option. These books contain a selection of recipes that your little foodie can use to create sumptuous meals while also learning about the different exciting scientific concepts behind every ingredient and flavour.