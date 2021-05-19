Tucker Carlson: Fauci More Responsible for COVID Pandemic Than ‘Any Other Single Living American’

Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson took aim this week at two (in his words) “political operatives” — Jeffrey Zients and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Specifically, Carlson raised questions about both men’s roles, past and present, in the pandemic.

In the “Tucker Carlson Tonight” segment below, Carslon asked these two questions:

Why was Jeffrey Zients, former management consultant at Bain & Company, who sat on the board of Facebook and also ran President Biden’s transition team — someone with no background at all in science or medicine — appointed White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator? Why isn’t Dr. Anthony Fauci under criminal investigation for his role in creating the COVID pandemic?

On the Fauci question, Carlson cited an article by Nicholas Wade in which the science writer and former New York Times reporter lays out the evidence behind the theory that COVID originated in — and escaped from — the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

According to Carlson, Wade presents “insurmountable evidence” that COVID originated in the lab where scientists were conducting U.S. taxpayer-funded gain-of-function experiments. Who approved that funding? Fauci, according to Wade.

Carslon said:

“Wade makes it clear that more than any other single living American, Tony Fauci is responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.”