Study: Coconut oil contains molecules found to be effective against coronavirus

(Natural News) New research out of the Philippines has uncovered yet another potentially viable candidate for treating and preventing the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) without the need for pharmaceuticals or vaccines, and it is lovingly known to many of our readers as coconut oil.

Dr. Fabian M. Dayrit, PhD, from Ateneo de Manila University, along with the help of Dr. Mary T. Newport, MD, from Spring Hill Neonatology in Florida, looked at the known antiviral benefits of coconut oil to see if they may also apply to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). What they found is certainly promising, especially since there is no other known remedy or cure for this novel virus.

Lauric acid (C12), along with its derivative monolaurin, has been known for many years to possess natural antiviral activity. A medium-chain fatty acid that comprises about 50 percent of coconut oil’s makeup, lauric acid is widely recognized as a “super” nutrient, as is monolaurin, which is produced by the body’s own enzymes upon ingestion of coconut oil.

These nutrients work in tandem to disintegrate the “envelopes” that surround viruses, Dayrit and Newport explain, and this includes the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). These two nutrients can also inhibit late-stage maturation in the replicative cycle of viruses, as well as prevent the binding of viral proteins to the host cell membrane.

This three-pronged mode of action makes coconut oil a very promising solution to the pandemic, especially since it is widely available, relatively inexpensive, and easy to ingest. People everywhere could theoretically take just a few tablespoons of coconut oil daily to help protect themselves against catching the virus, or take a little more if they already have it.

Listen below to The Health Ranger Report as Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, talks about how Big Pharma hates studies like this one because they teach people how to take control over their own health and cure disease without drugs or vaccines: