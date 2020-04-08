PLANDEMIC! A Painstakingly Planned Pandemic and Staged Panic—Who & Why?

Let’s be very real about this totally staged plandemic and media-hyped panic: We don’t know what we don’t know.

Whatever the mainstream media (MSM) reports about the coronavirus is highly suspect.

Since the entire corporate media is completely owned and operated by the C.I.A., not a single news report can be trusted. That’s why the entire MSM is now well-known as the CIA-directed Mockingbird Media.

Since December of 2019, every major MSM organ of propaganda has been an echo chamber for coronavirus disinfo, misinfo and false info. That’s because, at the very core of it, we are all witnessing a HUGE intelligence operation, and especially a global psychological operation (also known as a psyop). “Intelligence” in this swiftly expanding context includes all information regarding COVID-19 and the resulting pandemic.

Hence, it’s virtually impossible to know what is true and what is not about the coronavirus and the emerging pandemic.

Do you get it yet?

How are we to know if the MSM publishes even one fact about this wholly manufactured pandemic?

That’s right! We can’t know…for sure, can we?

Anyone who questions this premise, just think back to the MSM reporting on 9/11. Then go read the 9/11 Commission Report. Not only were the all the government’s findings patently false, they have been repeatedly disproved by hard scientific evidence which was verified by numerous qualified and credentialed experts. Then there are irrefutable exposés on 9/11 like this one: INDISPUTABLE EVIDENCE CONFIRMS: 9/11 was both an “Inside Job” and “Mossad Job”.

What’s the critical point?

Everything now points to a great likelihood that the entire planetary civilization is being subjected to an unparalleled global psyop of truly epic proportions—OPERATION CORONA PLANDEMIC.

Read more…