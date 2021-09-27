My COVID Story: “I got COVID after being fully vaccinated”

Sruthy Susan Chacko is a healthcare worker who got her COVID vaccination done in the first drive. She was doing her regular duties when suddenly one day she showed symptoms. Much to her surprise, she tested positive. Here is her story.

I am a healthcare professional working as an intern. One day I found out that the patient whom I was treating in one of the wards had tested COVID positive. A few days later I started developing mild cough and breathing difficulty. Even then I was working with the necessary PPE and precautions.



When the symptoms did not subside, I got an RT-PCR test done. The next morning the results came and I tested positive. I was devastated and my family was scared too.

You will be surprised to know that I was vaccinated with both doses. I was not scared for myself but that I might infect others unknowingly.



I was home quarantined as my vitals were stable. Next few days symptoms started increasing. I couldn’t talk over the phone because I was coughing continuously. On Day 4 of home quarantine, I had a fever, breathing difficulty, vomiting, diarrhoea, chest tightness and cough.



I was very depressed as I was away from my family already. But slowly symptoms reduced. Though cough and fatigue took time to go. I tried to stay active, do mild exercises which didn’t exhaust me and did a lot of breathing exercises.



It was surely a difficult time. But I am a covid survivor because of God’s amazing grace, my family, friends, juniors, seniors and everyone kept checking in on me, prayed for me, helped me, spoke to me and encouraged me.



Please remember:



1) Please wear your mask every time you step out of the house.



2) If you are in home quarantine, take medical advice. Take rest and monitor your vitals. Eat well and drink lots of water.



3) If someone you know is covid positive, talk to them, comfort them. Let them know they’re not alone in this. Covid 19 affects people physically, mentally and emotionally.



A lot of thoughts go through a COVID positive person. Their life has been shut down for days, and they are worried about the impact on others and missing their families. And this is the time they need a lot of care and attention but can’t get it at the same time. So let’s care for them, pray for them and help them in the ways we can.