IGA, Metro release lists of their Quebec stores with confirmed cases of COVID-19

MONTREAL — Two of Quebec’s leading grocery retailers released lists of stores where an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, and when, saying they want to be transparent with customers.

Both Metro, which also operates Super C, and Sobeys, the parent company of IGA, released the lists. At least 14 Quebec Sobeys-owned locations have been affected while 18 Metro-owned locations have had confirmed cases of the virus.

Costco has also confirmed three confirmed cases at its Anjou location.

The Sobeys locations are, by region:

MONTREAL

Sénécal Market Inc. 9450 Lacordaire Blvd. (March 31, 2020)

IGA Louise Ménard Market, 30 Place du Commerce (April 2 & 3, 2020)

IGA, 4885 Van Horne (April 4, 2020)

IGA, 5800 Cavendish Blvd. (April 4, 2020)

MONTEREGIE

IGA 371, Victoria Ave. (April 3, 2020)

IGA 299 Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Blvd. (April 3, 2020)

LAURENTIANS

IGA Extra Saint-Janvier 13380 Curé-Labelle Saint-Janvier Blvd. (March 28, 2020)

LANAUDIERE

IGA Crevier 655 de la Visitation St. (March 31, 2020)

Boni-Soir / Mondor Immobilier inc., 581 de Lavaltrie Rd (March 28, 2020)

IGA, 2105 105th Ave. (April 4, 2020)

QUEBEC CITY

IGA 3373 de L’Hêtrière St (March 30, 2020)

OUTAOUAIS

IGA 1248 de la Vérendrye Blvd. (April 3, 2020)

IGA, 455 Montée de la Source (April 4, 2020)

The Metro locations are, by region:

MONTREAL

McMahon Montreal Distribution Center, 12 225 Industrial Blvd., Office 100 (April 1 & 6, 2020)

Meat and frozen food distribution center, 11701 Albert-Hudon (March 25-27-29 & April 5, 2020)

Metro Somerled, 6645 Somerled Ave. (April 6, 2020)

Super C Pie IX / Ontario 2050 Pie-IX, Montréal Blvd. (April 1, 2020)

Metro André-Grasset, 8935 André-Grasset Ave. (March 31, 2020)

Première Moisson St-Laurent, 5560 Boul Henri-Bourassa West (March 30, 2020)

Metro Beaubien, 6333 Beaubien East (March 27, 2020)

LAVAL

Super C Laval des Larentides, 1000 des Laurentides Blvd. (March 30 & April 3, 2020)

MONTEREGIE

Metro Plus Raymond Drouin, 395 St-Charles West (April 5, 2020)

Super C St-Césaire, 2060 QC-112 (April 6, 2020)

LANAUDIERE

Super C Lavaltrie 250 Saint-Antoine-Nord (April 6, 2020)

BAS ST-LAURENT

Metro Cabano 633 Commerciale Nord (April 5, 2020)

QUEBEC CITY