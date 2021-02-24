Detroit TV news anchor, 68, dies one day after receiving her COVID-19 shot

A former Detroit TV anchor and news director of WGPR-TV passed away last week, just a day after she received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Karen Hudson-Samuels, 68, died on February 9, according to her husband, Cliff, who found his wife dead at their home.

Cliff told CBS that the official cause of her death is still unknown, but ‘we suspect it may have just been a stroke but because of the normal side effects of the vaccine it may have masked that’.

Her husband didn’t say which vaccine she was given, but he hopes to know more about the cause of her death from a pending autopsy report.

Hudson-Samuels was beloved by the Detroit community and being remembered as ‘an important figure’ in the city’s media history.

‘She will long be remembered as a pioneer in giving Black Detroiters a voice in local media,’ Detroit Public TV wrote.

Hudson-Samuels in 2016 helped establish the William V. Banks Broadcast Museum, which details the legacy of WGPR-TV 62, the first station owned and operated by African Americans in the US.

The station was officially listed on the National Register of Historic Sites this month, a movement spearheaded by Hudson-Samuels.