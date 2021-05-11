Biden attacks small business labor force by offering to pay workers to STAY HOME after suffering covid vaccine adverse events

(Natural News) Part of the Biden regime’s $1.9 trillion taxpayer-funded relief package for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) includes paid sick leave for individuals who suffer post-injection adverse events and become unable to work.

Should the jab cause an employee to develop blood clots, as one example, China Joe will essentially pay that person to stay home and hope for recovery.

These payments will come through a special tax credit of up to $511 per day, per employee for companies with fewer than 500 workers. Larger employers are being encouraged to pay out of their own pockets for vaccine-injured employees to stay home.

“We’re calling on every employer, large and small, in every state, to give employees the time off they need with pay to get vaccinated,” Beijing Biden recently announced.

According to White House officials, less than half of all working adults in America have received at least one injection for the Chinese Virus. Hunter’s dad is pushing to get that number up to 100 percent.

Right now, about three million injections are going into people’s arms daily. As time goes on, this figure is expected to plummet as much of the country is choosing to just say no to the experimental gene-altering drugs from Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump and Big Pharma.

Already, states are telling the federal government to stop sending any further batches of the drugs because demand has essentially cratered to zero. In Iowa, for instance, nearly half of all counties have said no more shipments, while in Palm Beach County, Fla., mass vaccination clinics are being shuttered entirely.

“In rural West Virginia, a vaccine clinic at a casino / race track parking garage is opening shots to out-of-state residents to address lagging demand,” reports explain.

“The hope is that people from Washington, D.C., make the hour’s drive to get vaccinated. In Arizona, a plan collapsed that would have opened a federally run vaccine site in Tucson; demand is slipping and county officials preferred more targeted, mobile locations.”

White House doubling down on false claim that Chinese Virus injections are still in high demand

When asked about plummeting demand for Covid-19 injections, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra insisted that “fluctuation is not uncommon” and that “what we want to do is continue to encourage Americans to continue to get vaccinated.”

“The pace of vaccination isn’t linear,” Becerra added in an attempt to prop up the government’s fake new narrative. “We are on a pretty good pace.”

According to the Biden regime, more than 90 percent of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site, which can be found at more than 40,000 retail pharmacies across the country.

The next phase of “Operation Warp Speed” involves bringing the injections right to people’s homes. Military and medical personnel are planning to go door-to-door in “hesitant” areas to push people to roll up their sleeves and get jabbed.

There are also walk-in injection clinics being set up that do not require prior appointments. This, the regime hopes, will encourage more people to stop by on their way home from work or the grocery store to have their DNA permanently altered in a pinch.

Hunter’s dad has been reluctant to reveal when the country will have reached “herd immunity” from mass vaccination. The goalposts keep moving, it turns out, with no end in sight to all the madness.

Now that roughly 130 million people living in the U.S. have been injected, Joe Xiden is aiming for 200 million injections as the next benchmark.