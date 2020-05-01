Stories about the Wuhan outbreak of Corona virus are now getting so crazy that it’s rather difficult to see the real truth about what’s been going on there.

Is there a connection between the reported outbreak of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Wuhan and the fact that Wuhan was a model city for demonstrating 5G wireless technology in China?

Is it just a coincidence that the crippling health effects known about 5G wireless technology were in effect in a full scale deployment in Wuhan starting October 31, 2019?

These are some of the questions we will attempt to address here in this expose:

5G Wireless Coronavirus Connection Exposed

There has been a whirlwind of speculation about the Coronavirus COVID-19 (2019-nCoV) being a bioweapon. While there is quite a bit of evidence that this coronavirus has features that point toward a man-made virus this doesn’t mean that there’s not also a connection between this “outbreak” and the 5G Wuhan test city.

In getting to the meat of this hypothesis it’s important to start with what we know that 5G wireless can do to your immune system.

5G as well as plenty of other non-ionizing radiation sources affect the voltage gated ion channels in your cellular and mitochondrial membranes. What this means is that the non-ionizing radiation puts extra forces on the voltage gate that is designed to protect your cells and keep them in balance.

This additional force or pressure that’s put on the voltage gate opens the “gate” and throws off the balance of the cell.

Keep in mind that the cellular mem-brane is actually considered by many biologists to be the “brain” of the cell. It’s thought of this way because this “brain” is the regulator of the cell as it knows what ions to let in and when, as well as what to let out of the cell and when.

Putting more voltage pressure on this gate actually has catastrophic effects. These effects are in some cases irreversible. To dig deeper into this subject you can check out the Dr Martin Pall presentation which we hosted when he visited us. He’s researched this subject for many years and published extensive journal articles on it which you can also find on PubMed if you are into that sort of research.

Now let’s discuss what 5G really is…

5G deployment (a military term which is used in all discussion of 5G!) involves installation of thousands of small cell transmitter antennas along with specially designed LED streetlights in cities where full scale 5G network access is being sold. These transmitters and LED streetlight work in conjunction with each other to provide the network access utilizing an array of different frequency bands for different purposes.

Some of the frequencies used in 5G networks are sub-Gigahertz which corresponds with much of the 4G LTE networks while other much higher frequencies at 28 Gigahertz and higher are used for massive data compression short distance communication. Because these higher frequencies are limited to shorter distance transmission capability and are easily blocked by any physical object whether it’s a tree or the wall on a building, many more small cells are needed in a city in order to deploy full scall, high bandwidth 5G.

More small cells means a denser background of non-ionizing radiation everywhere which is why you hear 5G being discussed as the “densification” of wireless technology. In order for it to work the background radiation in any city must be much higher than it’s ever been with previous technologies.

As you can see higher intensity background radiation in a city means that 5G affects everyone whether you use it or not.

And for this reason it also affects your sensitive voltage gates on your cellular and mitochondrial membranes.

Other reports explain this as opening up your skin, and while this is part of the issue it’s not JUST your skin that’s affected.

We can think of our skin as the membrane that is protecting our internal structure but these forces will penetrate throughout your body as even if we think higher frequencies may have a stronger effect on the first few millimeters of our skin, the associate EMF will penetrate throughout your body and essentially ring your internal organs with the same frequency of the radiation.

Here’s the bottom line, it’s not a surprise to the scientists that study the effects of EMF that 5G deployment has already been shown to cause flu-like symptoms in the populations that’s exposed to it.

After all the frequencies used in 5G networks are much the same as those used in the Active Denial System used for crowd control which I reported on a few years ago. Considering those systems made people feel like their “skin was on fire” forcing an immediate response to run away it’s not to surprising the type of effects that it may have caused in Wuhan.