Woman, 49, dies after stabbing; son arrested

A 49-year-old woman died after being stabbed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a building on Gilford St., near Marquette St. in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said the woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Early Sunday afternoon, a different spokesperson said the woman had succumbed to her injuries and died.

The victim’s 23-year-old son was arrested at the scene and is considered the suspected in this incident.

“He was transported to a hospital to undergo a psychological evaluation,” Brabant said.

As of noon Sunday, homicide investigators were waiting for an authorization that would allow them to question the suspect.

The scene was sealed off so that forensic investigators could examine it.

The homicide was the second reported in Montreal so far this year. There were no homicides reported in Montreal during the corresponding period last year as the first homicide of 2020 in the city occurred on January 27.