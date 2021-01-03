Montreal’s COVID-19 positivity rate climbs, but outbreaks drop, data show

Montreal’s COVID-19 positivity rate has climbed to 10.6 per cent from 9.3 last week, a sign the second wave has yet to crest in the metropolis, according to the latest data by the city’s public health department.

The weekly report by public health officials paints a portrait of still-rising community transmission of the coronavirus in Montreal. On Wednesday, the city posted 754 COVID-19 cases within the previous 24 hours after three days in the 900-plus range.

Hospitalizations due to the pandemic illness remain high in the city. The McGill University Health Centre has transferred some of its patients from the Royal Victoria Hospital to the Montreal Chest Institute at the Glen site to free up beds for COVID-19 patients in the Royal Vic’s ICU, a source told the Montreal Gazette.

Across the province, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by 80 to 1,211, another sombre record during the second wave. Of that number, ICU stays inched up by four to 152.

“All indicators continue to go up,” Health Minister Christian Dubé tweeted. “Hospitalizations are surging, and we even crossed the 1,200 mark. The sacrifices we are asking Quebecers for the holidays are to help us control this second wave.”

Dubé publicly thanked federal health minister Patty Hajdu for requiring that all travellers entering Canada provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. Details of the requirement will be released in the coming days.

Hours later, Dubé announced Quebec has received 32,500 doses of the second COVID-19 vaccine approved by Health Canada, and will begin administering the Moderna shots next week. Priority for the vaccination is being given to the residents of long-term care centres as well as health-care workers.