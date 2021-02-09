John Summers: Petition grows to expel Ottawa lawyer for link to woman’s premature death

Further proof in the form of the above burial headstone has now been documented regarding Ottawa lawyer John Summers’ link to the apparent premature death of Dezrin Carby-Samuels presented in the book entitled John Summers: The Untold Story of Corruption, Systemic Racism and Evil at Bell Baker LLP.

This includes subverting the efforts of multiple judges including Justice Patrick Smith who had ruled in February 2016 that Dezrin Carby-Samuels ought to be able to be free to see her son in order to support her well-being.

Dezrin Carby-Samuels has last been allowed to see her son on 12 June 2015, but ever since that time, her rights to be able to see her son had been blocked and that blocking was further perpetuated by the slander and defamation against Dezrin’s son that Mr Summers used along with other unprofessional conduct documented in Peter Tremblay’s book about John Summers.

It is interesting to note that while one witness reported that Ms Dezrin Carby-Samuels died in February 2020 under abusive conditions perpetuated by Mr. Summers that the above headstone suggests that she was buried sometime in March.

In the above video, you will see the kind of hell that Ms Carby-Samuels was subjected to thanks to Kangaroo Court sideshows that Mr Summers appears to have orchestrated to subvert the efforts of the ethical judges who sought to affirm the defend the rights of Ms Carby-Samuels in relation to her son who had been facilitating her well-being.

If you seek to support a petition to expel Mr Summers from the Law Society of Upper Canada then you might wish to consider reviewing the following –

https://www.change.org/p/law-society-of-upper-canada-john-summers-expel-from-law-society-because-of-premature-death-to-disabled-woman

Mr Summers and whatever apparently secretive entity paid him perpetuated medical experiments that had been begun under the control of the late Dr Jerry Tenenbaum who had taught at the Faculty of Medicine in the University of Toronto.

You might be familiar with the now infamous and secretive American run medical experiments which were conducted into the late 1950’s at McGill University. The hell that Dezrin Carby-Samuels was put through thanks to the nefarious activities of Mr Summers appears to be reminiscent of those experiments.