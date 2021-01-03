COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Quebec wants travellers returning home after spending the holidays abroad to be tested for COVID-19 before hopping on their return flight, and once again upon their arrival, the provincial health minister said.
Saying the situation in Quebec hospitals is “critical,” particularly in the Montreal area, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced he is asking the federal government for stricter rules around international travel, including the use of rapid tests and stronger enforcement of the 14-day quarantine required by law.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec points to COVID-19 vaccine maker’s rules as reason for slower than planned rollout.
- Despite premier’s calls to stay home, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand vacations in Barbados.
- First case of U.K.’s coronavirus variant detected in Quebec.
- What’s essential anyway? Confusion reigns over holiday COVID-19 restrictions.
- Montreal hospitals risk running out of beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-January, projections warn.
- VIDEO | Getting through the holidays during a pandemic.
- Can I get my fridge repaired? Answers to your questions about Quebec’s new COVID restrictions.
- What we know about Quebec’s vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.