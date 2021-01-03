COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec wants travellers returning home after spending the holidays abroad to be tested for COVID-19 before hopping on their return flight, and once again upon their arrival, the provincial health minister said.

Saying the situation in Quebec hospitals is “critical,” particularly in the Montreal area, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced he is asking the federal government for stricter rules around international travel, including the use of rapid tests and stronger enforcement of the 14-day quarantine required by law.

Top COVID-19 stories today