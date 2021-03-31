Beauty: 5 local boutiques to discover in the Montreal region

Whether it is to receive skin care, stock up on products or to receive judicious makeup advice, we have selected five addresses in the Montreal region that will quickly become essential!

Mélanie Pelchat, the entrepreneur behind this new boutique which opened on November 7, 2020, wanted to create a relaxing and inviting place to purchase skin care. In addition to offering certain exclusives in Quebec, such as the Scandinavian brand Lernberg Stafsing, it offers entirely vegan products. The most interesting? She has created a coffee corner at the back of the shop where customers can enjoy one for free. We can also take advantage of our on-site visit to make a donation to the organization Les abîmés: havre feline, which helps cats in distress, as well as to the SPCA.