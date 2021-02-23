Lindt & Sprüngli unveils chocolate bar made with entire cocoa pod

Lindt & Sprüngli has teamed up with Swiss-Ghanaian start-up Koa to launch a new Excellence chocolate bar that is naturally sweetened using the cocoa pod’s pulp.

Excellence Cacao Pur is made exclusively from the components of the cocoa pod – with 82% cocoa beans and 18% cocoa pulp from Koa – and no refined sugar.

With all ingredients extracted and processed from the cocoa pod, Lindt & Sprüngli says the bar has an initial fruity and sour taste, followed by intense cocoa notes.

The company also claims that using Koa’s cocoa pulp provides an additional source of income to the cocoa farmers and reduces food waste.

Excellence Cacao Pur joins Lindt & Sprüngli’s Excellence line of 21 bars including orange intense, 100% cocoa, chilli, and lemon with a touch of ginger.

Lindt & Sprüngli’s new dark chocolate bar will be available from 22 February in limited numbers in Austria, France, Italy and Switzerland markets.