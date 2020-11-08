St Laurent Volvo: Bad service complaints plague Deeps Dossanjh’s dealership

Have you ever needed to buy a new or used car in Ottawa? Or maybe you own a Volvo, Land Rover, Jaguar, or any other exotic car that requires servicing or repairs?

Whichever category you fall into, you are better off steering clear of St. Laurent Volvo dealership in Ottawa—if do not wish to join the endless list of customers with complaints.

Managed by Deeps Dossanjh, the St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover Ottawa dealership has built a negative reputation for itself due to their lack of professionalism and shady practices; leaving customers completely dissatisfied with their services.

Many customers of the dealership are now advising others to avoid them either for purchasing or servicing their Volvo—or any other luxury vehicle.

There’s a complaint filed with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and various other online reviews that reveals just how terrible the services being rendered to customers at the dealership is.

“It is my humble opinion that this dealership is a shitshow, and I would be highly sceptical about any positive reviews posted based upon our experience which you will see in our very extensive BBB report,” said the BBB claimant.

According to this claimant, he dropped off his Volvo at the dealership on Sept 1, 2020, for repairs, to later get it repainted before winter. However, for several weeks, he kept getting empty promises on when the vehicle would be checked and eventually got frustrated by the dealership.

Since Dossanjh took over leadership at the St. Laurent Volvo, the quality of service rendered by the dealership has continued to nosedive, said the claimant.

“I have been going to St Laurent Volvo for many years and experienced excellent client services. But the new franchise owners have no respect for Volvo owners or any clients,” he noted.

There are various other complaints from angry customers littering the Google review section of the St. Laurent Volvo/Land Rover dealership in Ottawa. All with similar complaints on poor customer service, terrible communication, late delivery timelines and shady practices.

“Receptionist beyond rude… I called to find out the payout of my vehicle and nobody would call me back, had to call 3 times. Never again buying a vehicle from this particular dealership,” said William Delton in his review of the dealership.

Another customer, Kelly, equally experienced how staff at the dealership ignore customer calls for weeks and never return them.

“Called for a service and it went to voicemail and left a message three weeks ago still no callback. They will need to really start working on their customer service skills,” said Kelly.

It seems Dossanjh is incapable of running this dealership and consistent bad reviews about the poor service from his staff is bound to run the dealership to the ground.

“We just experienced the worse customer service in the history of owning a car!” wrote Victoria Wnek in a review.

Victoria recently moved to Ottawa and needed to get a first-year oil change, fix her rattled speaker and update the software on her Jaguar which was still under warranty. However, on contacting Dossanjh’s dealership, she was met with a series of disappointments—from ignored calls, to utter disrespect from the manager and time wastage.

In the end, Victoria had to take her car back after several weeks of going back and forth with the manager who eventually declined to fix the car.

“He wasted our time … and sent us a message that he doesn’t want our business. After being a repeat customer of Jaguar, we are extremely disappointed. These people simply do not care!” she said.

There have also been claims of racism targeted towards certain customers by employees at the Dossanjh’s dealership.

Elain Luo came to buy a Volvo XC90 at the St. Laurent Volvo dealership with her husband and received a very rude welcome by who she describes as “an insolent salesperson who keeps pushing potential customers to other stores.”

According to Luo, the salesperson may have equally been racist based on her attitude towards her and other Asian customer reviews she had read online.

“I reviewed the previous comments, and another Asian customer also had the worst experience with the same young lady, Alanna Noakes!!! I really felt bad after leaving there,” Luo said.

Rather than offering the high-end luxury services that the Volvo, Jaguar and Land Rover brands are known for, Dossanjh’s dealership has continued to mistreat customers who patronize them.

Certainly, there would be more complaints filed against them in the future with the BBB claimant urging more car owners to report their bad experiences at the hands of St Laurent Volvo/Land Rover Ottawa.

“We are going to ask all Volvo owners who have reported a bad experience online of St Laurent Volvo to collective report to the local Better Business Bureau,” said the BBB claimant.