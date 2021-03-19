Decas Cranberry Products in Carver sold to Quebec company

CARVER – The acquisition of Decas Cranberry Products by Fruit d’Or of Quebec creates a new partnership for two companies with shared interests that have worked together for years.

The Quebec company specialized in the processing of organic and conventional cranberries and wild blueberries strengthens its positioning with the acquisition and expects it will help the company meet the high international demand for berries.

For the third-generation family business based in Carver, founded in 1934 by Greek immigrant brothers, the deal marks an exciting turning point, with the Decas name to continue on.

Michael McManama, president and CEO at Decas Cranberry Products, said the Decas name isn’t changing and the brand name Decas Farms remains the same so to anybody outside the area it would not seem as though there has been a change.

“The plan is to continue to run independently as a U.S. subsidiary for Fruit d’Or so there should be very little change in our day-to-day operations and how we manage the business, so the employees are staying on,” he said. “We’re going to look over time to figure out where the best integration opportunities are.”

McManama said Fruit d’Or and Decas have worked together for years through the cranberry collaborative. He said copacking and fruit swapping are typical among cranberry handlers in Wisconsin, Quebec and Massachusetts, the three specific geographies with cranberries,

“It’s not unusual for handlers to swap fruit based on the geography where it is or to copack for others so we have had a relationship with them and talks began and they liked the opportunity to have an operating company in the United States,” he said.

He said the acquisition made sense for both parties experienced with working with Massachusetts growers, and for their stockholders it’s a good thing. The leadership team, like the employees, will stay on.

The corporate headquarters will remain in Carver. All the cranberry bogs are part of the sale. The transaction includes the processing plant as well as the Decas producing areas.

Fruit d’Or is also a family company and ranks first worldwide for growing organic cranberries and second as an organic wild blueberry processor.

According to a press release, the transaction will enhance Fruit d’Or’s leading role on the North American and international scenes and is a milestone in its history.

“This key transaction will ensure sustainable growth and achieve our vision for the future of the industry,” Martin Le Moine, Fruit d’Or founder and president said. “We are proud to write our next chapters with Decas and to combine our expertise while leveraging our shared values of sustainability, innovation and respect.”

Carl Blouin, Fruit d’Or executive vice-president and CEO, added, “To remain a leader in our field, we must constantly create new opportunities and focus on innovation. Together, we will be well positioned to bring our berries to new heights.”

Second-generation owner, farmer and former Decas president John Decas also expressed confidence about the future in the March 2 press release announcing the acquisition.

“The foundation of the cranberry business is farming,” he said. “Fruit d’Or and Decas share a commitment to the land, and this is a perfect partnership. The Decas family knows that our growers and our employees will be in good hands. The Decas legacy lives on.”