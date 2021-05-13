Boutique firm joins Montreal’s NOVAlex Law Firm

The co-founders of NOVAlex Law Firm Inc. (NOVAlex), Ryan Hillier and Sophie Tremblay, announced that boutique business law firm Mile Wright & Co Inc. (Mile Wright) is joining its team of experienced lawyers. All Mile Wright team members, who specialize in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, infrastructure and construction and labour and employment law, will now practise under the NOVAlex banner. This brings NOVAlex’s roster to 26 lawyers and increases its support staff capacity, for the benefit of both firms’ clients.



According to the firm’s press release, Mile Wright’s integration aligns with NOVAlex’s growth strategy and will help further position the firm as a leader in corporate and commercial law, while increasing the reach of its social impact business model. Since its establishment in 2016, NOVAlex’s mission has been to make legal services accessible to all by giving back one hour of free legal services to eligible low-income individuals, non-profit organizations and social enterprises for every hour of paid legal services provided to a business client. As such, Mile Wright’s team will increase NOVAlex’s ability to meet its commercial and pro bono clients’ business law needs.



“We are happy to welcome the Mile Wright team, whose values of excellence and social involvement align perfectly with ours. Our combined expertise will help make NOVAlex a preferred partner for local and international companies across all growth stages in the context of transactions and major infrastructure and construction projects. More than ever, we are committed to driving our clients’ success by providing them with personalized, high-added-value services in various areas of law,” said CEO Hillier, in the news release.